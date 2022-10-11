Sonic Frontiers will receive free Monster Hunter DLC

Sonic Frontiers will receive free Monster Hunter DLCGet ready to roast.
Sonic Frontiers will have free Monster Hunter DLC a week after its release.
This is the first DLC announced for Sega's open zone adventure, a collaboration with Capcom's hugely successful hunting series.
It will launch on 14th November and include two costumes for Sonic: Rathalos and Felyne Rathalos.
In addition, there'll be a meat grilling minigame to help power Sonic up, similar to the cooking in Monster Hunter.
Where Sonic obtains this meat from in a world of robots is unclear.
＜『ソニックフロンティア』情報＞— ソニック・ザ・ヘッジホッグ【公式】 (@SonicOfficialJP) October 11, 2022
コラボDLCの内容をご紹介📝
ソニックが着用できる「リオレウス装備(ハンター/アイルー)」が登場⚔️
さらにゲーム内で「肉焼き」ミニゲームがプレイ可能になります🍖🔥
▼詳細https://t.co/1kNbBO9qMY#ソニックフロンティア #モンスターハンター #モンハン pic.twitter.com/aaZQv3ZoAg
This DLC is Sega returning the favour as it follows a similar crossover in Monster Hunter Rise that included a Sonic costume for your hunter, plus palico and palamute costumes.
Artists from Sega and Capcom have released some cool artwork to celebrate the collaboration.
Time to get cooking!@monsterhunter DLC is coming to Sonic Frontiers November 14th, at 5pm PST - for free! pic.twitter.com/4OV4Z4LbPB— Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) October 11, 2022
#MonsterHunter is dashing into #SonicFrontiers! 💨— Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) October 11, 2022
Following launch on Nov. 8, download the free Collaboration Pack on Nov. 14 to get some stylish in-game Monster Hunter equipment and play a fun mini-game!
Enjoy this artwork cooked up by the Monster Hunter series dev team! pic.twitter.com/BiAoh0KK9a
Sonic Frontiers is set for release on 9th November across all consoles and PC.
