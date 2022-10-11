Sonic Frontiers will receive free Monster Hunter DLC

Sonic Frontiers will have free Monster Hunter DLC a week after its release.

This is the first DLC announced for Sega's open zone adventure, a collaboration with Capcom's hugely successful hunting series.

It will launch on 14th November and include two costumes for Sonic: Rathalos and Felyne Rathalos.

Sonic Frontiers - TGS Trailer

In addition, there'll be a meat grilling minigame to help power Sonic up, similar to the cooking in Monster Hunter.

Where Sonic obtains this meat from in a world of robots is unclear.

This DLC is Sega returning the favour as it follows a similar crossover in Monster Hunter Rise that included a Sonic costume for your hunter, plus palico and palamute costumes.

Artists from Sega and Capcom have released some cool artwork to celebrate the collaboration.

Time to get cooking!@monsterhunter DLC is coming to Sonic Frontiers November 14th, at 5pm PST - for free! pic.twitter.com/4OV4Z4LbPB — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) October 11, 2022

#MonsterHunter is dashing into #SonicFrontiers! 💨



Following launch on Nov. 8, download the free Collaboration Pack on Nov. 14 to get some stylish in-game Monster Hunter equipment and play a fun mini-game!



Enjoy this artwork cooked up by the Monster Hunter series dev team! pic.twitter.com/BiAoh0KK9a — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) October 11, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Sonic Frontiers is set for release on 9th November across all consoles and PC.