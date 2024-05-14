Monster Hunter series has sold over 100m copies as anticipation grows for Monster Hunter Wilds

Capcom's Monster Hunter series has now sold over 100m copies.

Monster Hunter: World, released in 2018, is the main driver of this, with sales now totalling over 25m units globally. The game has consecutively sold over 1m units each year since release and is Capcom's highest selling game ever.

The company attributes this new series high to the announcement of Monster Hunter Wilds at last year's The Game Awards.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Monster Hunter Wilds Trailer - The Game Awards 2023Watch on YouTube

The more recent Monster Hunter Rise, first released in 2021 exclusively on Switch, along with its expansion Sunbreak have both sold approximately 2m units each year since release.

Since releasing across all platforms, Monster Hunter Rise sales have now surpassed 15m units and Sunbreak 8m units.

According to Capcom's list of Platinum Titles, Monster Hunter: World is the company's highest selling game, followed by Monster Hunter Rise.

However, the Resident Evil series remains its best-selling overall. The 2019 Resident Evil 2 remake is the top game in that series with 13.6m units (as of 31st December 2023).

Hunters, you've helped the Monster Hunter series reach the milestone of 100 million units sold worldwide! Thank you to everyone for your support over the last 20 years.



We hope you're looking forward to the next generation of hunting with Monster Hunter Wilds in 2025! pic.twitter.com/hHFR6LKtlw — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 14, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Monster Hunter Wilds is set for release in 2025. The reveal trailer shows a mounted hero rushing through a flock of monsters chased by a sandstorm, suggesting we could see much larger herds and even natural disasters. Little else is known about the game.

Monster Hunter Stories is also on its way to Switch, PC and PS4 in remastered form this summer. The turn-based RPG spin on the series first released on 3DS in 2016.

In all, Capcom is bucking industry trends with a very successful year. The success of Dragon's Dogma 2 led the company to revise its full-year earnings forecast, while earlier this year it announced a salary increase for all employees.