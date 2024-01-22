Monster Hunter Rise update adds Enigma DRM, breaks Steam Deck compatibility

A new update to Monster Hunter Rise on Steam which adds Enigma DRM has caused the game to no longer run on Steam Deck.

Patch 16.0.2.0 rolled out earlier today, and players on Steam Deck immediately reported the game would no longer launch after updating the game.

In the patch notes, Capcom said it had removed collaboration content and made some changes to "system data". After doing some digging into Monster Hunter Rise's files, players discovered Capcom had removed Denuvo and added Enigma Protector DRM.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Did Microsoft's Developer Direct showcase a better year for Xbox?Watch on YouTube

Capcom has acknowledged the issue introduced with the new patch. On Steam, it said it was aware the game was not running on Steam Deck following the update, and it is "currently investigating" the problem. It hasn't confirmed if Enigma is causing the issue or not.

Eurogamer has reached out to Capcom for comment.

Monster Hunter Rise is the latest in a string of games Capcom has added Enigma to. A couple of weeks ago, Capcom removed Denuvo from and added Enigma to Resident Evil Revelations. The update caused unstable performance and broken mods, which prompted Capcom to roll it back.

This hasn't happened with Monster Hunter Rise - Capcom hasn't reverted the update. At time of writing, Monster Hunter Rise still appears as a Steam Deck Verified title in the store, which would indicate it is "fully functional" on Steam Deck. Steam users are now review bombing the game because of the update's impact on Steam Deck compatibility.