Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak adds stormy elder dragon Amatsu tomorrow

Capcom has detailed the additions coming to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - including weather-manipulating elder dragon Amatsu - as part of the expansion's free April update, and has confirmed there'll be one final free update arriving in June.

Monster Hunter Rise's Title Update 5 (also referred to as Version 15) launches tomorrow, 20th April, and its flagship new arrival is the Looming Calamity, better known as the elder dragon Amatsu. This formidable creature can control the weather, conjuring violent storms and lightning strikes once it shows its true power, and is available to hunters at MR 10 or higher.

Amatsu is accompanied by Title Update 5's second creature addition, a powerful Risen variant Shagaru Magala, which becomes available at MR 180 or higher. As you'd expect, new equipment can be forged from the materials dropped by both creatures, including a fetching bit of Palamute outfit resembling floating armoured horse.

Elsewhere in Title Update 5, two Risen elder dragons have been added to Anomaly Research Quests and the Anomaly Investigation cap has been increased to 300. After completing an Anomaly Investigation at the new level cap, players can unlock new quest types known as Special Investigations. These pit hunters against the very toughest of monsters, each sporting a variety of behaviour-altering power-ups, including increased strength and wider breath attacks.

Alongside all that, Title Update 5 introduces new Event Quests with exclusive rewards, including a slightly sinister Cheshire-Cat-like outfit, a pair of dazzling Speedos and accompanying buff body, Lagombi bunny ears, plus poses and new layered armour.

And, of course, no Title Update would be complete without the addition of paid DLC, which this month includes the new Monster & Elgado Music Chill Version background music pack - featuring laidback remixes of familiar Monster Hunter tunes - plus new layer armoured, Sir Jae and Oboro the Merchany hunter voices, face paint, hair styles, special stickers, and more.

As part of today's announcement, Capcom has confirmed Monster Hunter Rise: Subreak will be getting once final "bonus" content update in June, introducing one last additional monster - but it looks like we'll have to wait a bit before its identity is revealed.

Title Update 5 launches for Switch and PC tomorrow, 20th April, and will be available later this year for other platforms. Capcom has now confirmed Xbox and PlayStation players will get access to all free content up to Version 13 when Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak expansion launches for those platforms on 28th April. Content from Version 14 and onwards will come to Xbox and PlayStation sometime "after summer 2023".