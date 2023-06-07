If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's last-ever content update adds Primordial Malzeno tomorrow

Coming to Xbox and PlayStation in August.

Two years after the launch of Monster Hunter Rise and a little under a year since the arrival of its mighty Sunbreak expansion, Capcom is ready to release its last-ever content update for Sunbreak players, bringing one final monster to Switch and Steam tomorrow, 8th June.

While elder dragon Amatsu was originally supposed to bring Sunbreak's story to a close in April's Ver. 15 update, Capcom says it decided to squeeze one last surprise in for players after it identified a few additional features it wanted to include.

As such, Sunbreak owners will face a final, formidable challenge when tomorrow's free Title Update 6 (AKA Ver. 16) arrives, bringing the expansion's story to a close with a battle against the Primordial Malzeno, revealing more on its relationship with the Kingdom. The fight - which features new moves compared to the original version of Malzeno - will be available to hunters at Master Rank 10 and above, and includes materials needed to craft new weapons and armour.

Watch on YouTube
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Bonus Update: Primordial Malzeno.

Alongside Primordial Malzeno, Title Update 6 introduces improve armour augmentation with new slots, plus several new decorations. It'll also feature regular new event quests up to 27th July 2023, each unlocking various rewards, including a fresh selection of layered armour.

And finally, while Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's paid DLC line-up is now complete, Capcom says it'll be launching a range of themed DLC bundles as part of Title Update 6, each offering a selection of previously released DLC at an "affordable price".

All that will be available to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players on Switch and Steam tomorrow, 8th June. As for those on Xbox, PlayStation, and Windows - who've only had access to Sunbreak since the end of April - Capcom says it'll be releasing all the content from the expansion's Ver. 14, 15, and 16 updates in a single download on 24th August this year.

