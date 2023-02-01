Icy elder dragon Velkhana joins Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak next week

With Monster Hunter Rise now available to players across all major platforms following last month's PlayStation and Xbox release, Capcom is turning its attention back to post-launch content support for paid expansion Sunbreak, promising a bunch of new stuff - including a returning elder dragon - in its latest free Title Update.

Arriving next Tuesday, 7th February, Title Update 4 gives Sunbreak hunters at Master Rank 10 or above the opportunity to take on Monster Hunter World: Iceborne's memorable - and extremely formidable - elder dragon Velkhana, which has the ability to freeze water particles in the air to create devastatingly powerful ice attacks.

Velkhana is joined by Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax - which, like the Risen Teostra, Risen Kushala Daora, and Risen Chameleos before it - has overcome the affliction to become a supremely powerful variant, available to battle from MR 160 onward. Both additions come with associated gear and skills, and can be glimpsed in Capcom's Title Update 4 trailer below.

Watch on YouTube Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Free Title Update 4 Trailer.

As well as introducing these formidable newcomers to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Title Update 4 further expands on Anomaly Research Quests, introducing the afflicted Chaotic Gore Magala in A8* quests, adding Risen elder dragons from level 111 onward, and raising the anomaly investigation level cap to 220.

Title Update 4 also brings new weekly challenges - including a Dual Threat quest against the Seething Bazelguese and Chaotic Gore Magala, which rewards a pair of cute earmuffs - and a fresh lump of paid DLC. The big DLC addition comes in the form of characters from Capcom's The Hunting Guide tutorial series - specifically, Lance Gunn, Ran Page, Pup R. and Kit T. - but there're also new outfits, gestures, poses, hairstyles, makeup, music, voices, and stickers.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's Title Update 4 launches for PC and Switch on 7th February (the expansion is yet to launch for Xbox and PlayStation), and will be followed by a further Title Update in April, introducing another returning elder dragon and a powered-up monster.