Icy elder dragon Velkhana joins Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak next week
As part of free Title Update 4.
With Monster Hunter Rise now available to players across all major platforms following last month's PlayStation and Xbox release, Capcom is turning its attention back to post-launch content support for paid expansion Sunbreak, promising a bunch of new stuff - including a returning elder dragon - in its latest free Title Update.
Arriving next Tuesday, 7th February, Title Update 4 gives Sunbreak hunters at Master Rank 10 or above the opportunity to take on Monster Hunter World: Iceborne's memorable - and extremely formidable - elder dragon Velkhana, which has the ability to freeze water particles in the air to create devastatingly powerful ice attacks.
Velkhana is joined by Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax - which, like the Risen Teostra, Risen Kushala Daora, and Risen Chameleos before it - has overcome the affliction to become a supremely powerful variant, available to battle from MR 160 onward. Both additions come with associated gear and skills, and can be glimpsed in Capcom's Title Update 4 trailer below.
As well as introducing these formidable newcomers to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Title Update 4 further expands on Anomaly Research Quests, introducing the afflicted Chaotic Gore Magala in A8* quests, adding Risen elder dragons from level 111 onward, and raising the anomaly investigation level cap to 220.
Title Update 4 also brings new weekly challenges - including a Dual Threat quest against the Seething Bazelguese and Chaotic Gore Magala, which rewards a pair of cute earmuffs - and a fresh lump of paid DLC. The big DLC addition comes in the form of characters from Capcom's The Hunting Guide tutorial series - specifically, Lance Gunn, Ran Page, Pup R. and Kit T. - but there're also new outfits, gestures, poses, hairstyles, makeup, music, voices, and stickers.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's Title Update 4 launches for PC and Switch on 7th February (the expansion is yet to launch for Xbox and PlayStation), and will be followed by a further Title Update in April, introducing another returning elder dragon and a powered-up monster.