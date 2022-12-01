If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla getting Destiny and Monster Hunter armour

Saint's day.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Assassin's Creed Valhalla x Destiny 2.

Ubisoft's final update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla is now available - a little earlier than expected! - and contains one last serving of story for those looking to see off heroine Eivor in style.

There are still a few surprises left in store, however - as spotted by Destiny dataminer MAK Moderator - including armour sets themed around Destiny and Monster Hunter characters.

Destiny's Crucible boss Lord Shaxx and Saint-14 will both see their armour sets recreated in Valhalla. There's also an armour set designed to look like Monster Hunter's Odogaron.

Watch on YouTube
Ubisoft details the future of Assassin's Creed.

These upcoming designs are not yet available in Valhalla, but will likely be announced and made available to purchase via its in-game store in the future.

You can take a look at them - and a few other unreleased cosmetics - in the video below.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Destiny and Monster Hunter cosmetic armour sets.

This isn't the first time Assassin's Creed has offered crossover cosmetic items connected to other video game franchises. Memorably, the Ancient Egypt-set Assassin's Creed Origins included a Final Fantasy crossover that let you ride around on a Chocobo.

A few months back, dataminers discovered Iron Man and Thanos armour sets in Valhalla as well, which we're also still to see release.

With Valhalla's content updates now over, it's likely we'll see Ubisoft drip feed these new skin launches as a way to keep people popping back into Valhalla until next year's Baghdad-set Assassin's Creed Mirage arrives.

As a reminder, this week's final content update includes several nice set-ups for that game - including an unexpected appearance by Roshan, your mentor in Mirage, voiced by the brilliant Shohreh Aghdashloo.

