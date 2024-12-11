Finding the switch in the apartment in GTA Online is just one of multiple things you need to do in the final part of the Fine Art File. This job is part of the Agents of Sabotage update.

After you've got the EMP Chargers, found the surveillance target and destroyed all the hangar security consoles you'll be able to take part in the Fine Art File finale in GTA Online. Once you've gotten inside the apartment, your next job is to find the switch to the secret entrance within it.

On that note, here's where to find the switch in the apartment in GTA Online.

Where to find the switch in the apartment in GTA Online

The switch for the secret door in the apartment during the Fine Art File finale in GTA Online is underneath a small table to the right of the room when entering through the main door. This location may change and this was our experience with the mission.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

We've marked its location on the map below too:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Once you've found it, flip the switch to reveal the entrance to the secret room on the other side of the small kitchen. Head in here to continue with the Fine Art File finale!

That's all for now! If you're looking for more GTA Online content, check out our pages showing you how to get the sonar equipment and where to get the hacking device for another Agents of Sabotage job.