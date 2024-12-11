Finding the Thermal Chargers in GTA Online is part of one of the set up missions for the Project Breakway File, which is a piece of the Agents of Sabotage update.

After finding a delivery schedule and heading to the location shown on your mini-map, you'll be tasked with finding the thermal chargers at the location in GTA Online.

On that note, here's where to find the Thermal Chargers in GTA Online for the Project Breakaway File.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Where to find the Thermal Chargers in GTA Online

The Thermal Chargers in GTA Online are on the desk on the right side of the building from the main entrance. We've marked their location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

The location of this item may vary, so the best thing to do is take out all the guards and then run around the room looking at the desks until you notice the green bag icon appear on your map. Once this icon appears, it will show you exactly where the chargers are.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

That's all for now! If you're looking for more GTA Online content, check out our pages showing you how to get the sonar equipment and where to get the hacking device for another Agents of Sabotage job.