Looks like Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting Iron Man and Thanos armour

Assassin's Creed Valhalla fans may soon be able to wield the godly powers of Thanos and Tony Stark, according to leaked details found in the game's files.

Dataminer AndyReloads has already filmed himself strutting around like Iron Man in a new suit of armour that lets you wield a chest laser akin to Stark's own arc reactor.

The design of the armour, and especially the colouring, are obviously Iron Man-themed. But - thankfully - you're not actually Iron Man, and the rest of the design bears resemblence to those warn by the series' technological Isu race.

There's a white version this video labels as Storm Trooper-esque... but it's Iron Man.

In May, the same dataminer published footage of another armour set, Master of Elements, which lets the user wield two Infinity Gauntlet-style gloves (thanks, Kotaku).

Ubisoft is yet to announce either armour set, and it's unclear whether these are a playful nod to Marvel or some sort of official collaboration.

The Thanos-inspired Master of Elements armour set.

I'm reminded of a similar brand crossover with Final Fantasy 15 that got added for free into the Ancient Egypt-set Assassin's Creed Origins, late into its life. That let you wield weapons from Square Enix's game and run around on a camel mount themed to look like a Chocobo.

(In-universe, I believe, this was handwaved as Animus user Layla likely being a Final Fantasy fan and modding her user experience herself. Or something like that.)

Ubisoft is due to make a series of announcements about Assassin's Creed at its upcoming Ubisoft Forward event on 10th September.

It's there we're expecting to get a first look at the upcoming smaller-scale stealthy Assassin's Creed game set in Baghdad, details of which have repeatedly leaked. That title, once set for late this year, is reportedly now coming in early 2023.

Valhalla, meanwhile, will finally wrap up its enormous post-launch content schedule at the end of this year, with a final, free story epilogue.