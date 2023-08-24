If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Amazon Luna coming to select LG TVs, allowing users to stream games without a console

Prime of your life.

Amazon Luna LG TV
Image credit: Amazon
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Luna, Amazon's cloud-streaming service, is coming to certain LG televisions. This will enable users to stream games directly on their TV, without a console.

This feature will be coming to LG's 2021-2023 Smart TV models for those of us here in the UK.

Those with 2023's LG Smart TVs will be able to access their Luna games directly from the Home Screen Game Card. Meanwhile, those with Smart TVs from 2021/22 will be able to download the Luna app (which can be found on the LG content store).

Newscast: Our most anticipated games for the rest of 2023.Watch on YouTube

To get going, users will need to log into their Amazon account on the Luna app. Then it's just a case of connecting a compatible controller.

"Amazon Prime members can play Fortnite and a rotating selection of games at no additional cost and Ubisoft PC gamers can connect their account to play select games they already own," the company said in a release.

In addition, players can select from a variety of Luna subscription models, such as Luna+, to get their hands on a range of games. This includes the likes of Resident Evil 2 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla (pictured below), among others.

Eivor in AC Valhalla
Image credit: Ubisoft

Luna first arrived on the shores of Blighty, along with Germany and Canada, back in March. This followed a period of exclusivity in the US.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch