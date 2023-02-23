If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ubisoft patches 2015 game Assassin's Creed Syndicate

Gone in a flash.

Ubisoft has announced a patch for Assassin's Creed Syndicate that fixes a flickering issue in the game on PS5.

Syndicate originally came out in 2015 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, and is playable on PS5 through backwards compatibility. The visual issue has been present since the game launched on PS5, with many asking Ubisoft to provide a fix for a while.

Ubisoft released a patch today to address the problem, which will hopefully allow players to enjoy the game in comfort and worry-free of potential health issues which can arise from flickering lights.

Watch on YouTube
The reveal trailer for Assassin's Creed Mirage.

The update has pleased many fans of the game, which received a recommended badge in our Assassin's Creed Syndicate review at launch, with plenty of people looking forward to diving back in to Victorian London.

Earlier this week, Ubisoft also updated the most recent entry in the Assassin's Creed series, Valhalla, for the final time as it ramps up to the release of Mirage later this year.

Ubisoft recently confirmed its attendance at E3 this year, the first physical show since Covid, where Mirage is expected to make an appearance.

