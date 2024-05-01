Skip to main content

Assassin's Creed Mirage will soon become the series' first fully-fledged entry to launch on iPhone

Smartphone version arrives in June.

Assassin's Creed Mirage main character Basim in a hood, staring at the camera. An eagle flies in the sky behind him.
Image credit: Ubisoft
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on
2 comments

An iPhone version of Assassin's Creed Mirage will launch via the App Store on 6th June.

You'll need an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max or later to play the fully-fledged PC and console game on the go. An iPad version will also be available, for iPad Air or iPad Pro with M1 chip or later. (There's no word of an Android version.)

Mirage will become the first full Assassin's Creed game to launch on smartphones, following its initial release for PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles last autumn.

Ian goes hands-on with Assassin's Creed Mirage.Watch on YouTube

There have been other Assassin's Creed smartphone spin-offs over the years, sure, and there's also the impressive-looking upcoming Assassin's Creed Jade - a full-fat game designed specifically for mobiles. But Mirage will become notable for being neither.

If you've played Mirage on another platform already, you can log in using Ubisoft Connect to continue your progress. The first 90 minutes of the game will also be free to try, after which you'll need to buy the game (for a price yet to be announced by Ubisoft).

Of course, Mirage's journey to mobile has likely been helped by it being a smaller-scale Assassin's Creed entry than the trilogy of enormous PC and console games that came directly before it (the Egypt-set Origins, Greece-set Odyssey and Viking romp Valhalla).

It remains to be seen whether the mysterious Assassin's Creed: Codename Red, Ubisoft's next blockbuster launch in its historical stabathon series, will also make the leap of faith to mobile devices.

We're due to hear more on the feudal Japan-set Red relatively soon, ahead of its long-awaited arrival later in 2024.

