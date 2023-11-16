If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Assassin's Creed Mirage getting New Game Plus mode as part of free December update

An Animus-t have.

Basim, from Assassin's creed Mirage, looking around a corner with his sword and dagger at the ready. On the left two guards are seen keeping watch.
Image credit: Ubisoft
Victoria Kennedy avatar
Victoria Kennedy
For those looking to spend more time with Assassin's Creed Mirage's Basim as he hops and knives his way through Baghdad, I have good news. There is a New Game Plus mode coming as part of a free update.

In addition, developer Ubisoft is also going to introduce an optional permadeath mode to the game. This new challenge will be available across all difficulty levels, the studio has said.

Here is our Aoife playing through some Assassin's Creed Mirage on the PlayStation 5.

Other than that, details are still quite thin on the ground. The Mirage team is yet to go into more about what either new mode will actually involve, but we do know that it will all be coming next month.

That being said, the developer has promised more details will be released "soon", so stay tuned. We will, as always, keep you updated as soon as we hear more.

If you are yet to give Assassin's Creed Mirage a go for yourself, and are still on the fence, be sure to check out our review. Our Donlan was quite taken with the series' most recent release, awarding it an impressive four out of five stars.

"Through the warmth of familiar rituals returning after those bigger, rangier [Assassin's Creed] games, I get to see what's really special about this series, what it takes to create, perhaps, and what it can give us in return," he wrote.

Meanwhile, for more on the ending, you can check out Tom P's explainer here.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

