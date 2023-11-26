Net a PS5 bundle with Witcher 3, AC Mirage, and more for just £440 in Game's Black Friday sale

While the main Black Friday 2023 event may have been and gone, we're still very much dishing out all the gaming deals we can find.

A deal that'll no doubt be tantalising to our UK readers who are still on the hunt for a PS5 Black Friday deal are the slew of deals on various PS5 bundles currently available from Game from just £439.99.

There doesn't seem like there's as much choice on offer for US readers, though you're still able to pick up a PS5 Slim with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for $499 at Amazon, or another PS5 bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for the same price at BestBuy.

There's a great selection here and really you can't go wrong with any of them, though a personal recommendation from myself would be either the bundle containing Assassin's Creed Mirage and The Witcher 3, with a strong alternative being the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Lego Star Wars bundle - of course very appealing to those of you into Star Wars.

If it's purely multiplayer or local coop you're interested in though, the Sonic Superstars, or Lego Star Wars/Nickelodeon Kart Racers bundles are great choices too.

If you're a new PS5 owner, or have been with the platform for a while, be sure to swing on by our PS5 Black Friday deals page to see all the best deals you can snap up right now.

For more Black Friday 2023 deals in general though, be sure to keep your eyes peeled across all our gaming deal coverage throughout this sales period.