Black Friday gaming deals 2023: best deals and offers

Black Friday has officially arrived, with retailers like Amazon, Currys, Very and John Lewis launching all of their best gaming deals. There are plenty of amazing Black Friday deals that you can snap up today, and you can find all of the latest and greatest offers in our guide below.

Whether you're planning on buying a PS5, Xbox or Nintendo Switch, or perhaps you're after a sweet deal on storage like an NVMe SSD or microSD card, our guide to the best Black Friday gaming deals will help you find what you need for the best price. Digital Foundry and Rock Paper Shotgun will also be tracking the best Black Friday hardware and PC gaming deals.

And if you haven't already, make sure to follow our Black Friday topic so that you receive notifications as soon as we post about a new deal, and follow our Jelly Deals X/ Twitter page and Deals Foundry to keep up with even more of the latest gaming and tech deals.

Today's best Black Friday gaming deals

UK

US

Where to find the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday is super competitive, with retailers scrambling to offer the lowest prices possible and changing deals throughout the event. It's worth shopping around to compare discounts to ensure you are getting the cheapest price. We've included a list of retailers below that are known to offer some of the best Black Friday gaming deals.

UK

US

PlayStation Black Friday deals 2023

PS5 stock levels are very healthy this year and we have already started to see PS5 console prices drop to as low as £360. There are PS5 bundles galore and retailers like Amazon, Currys, Very and Game are already getting pretty competitive with their PS5 promotions. Check our guide for the best PS5 Black Friday deals for offers on consoles, games and accessories like DualSense controllers and PS5 headsets.

You can also land some 'solid' deals on storage like PS5 compatible SSDs and Digital Foundry are tracking them in their best Black Friday PS5 SSD deals guide.

Xbox Black Friday deals 2023

We've seen big discounts on the Xbox Series X this Black Friday, dropping to as low as £359. There have also been some big discounts on the Xbox Series S, available now for £200 like last year. You can also shop plenty of great deals on Xbox controllers, software and accessories. You can track these deals in our Xbox Black Friday guide.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2023

Whether you're looking for the standard Nintendo Switch, a shiny Switch OLED, a Switch Lite console, or perhaps some extra storage and cheap Switch games, you'll be sure to find something this Black Friday. We're gathering all the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals including cheap Switch bundles, games, accessories and micro SD cards.

How do I get the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals?

Set a budget

Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be quite overwhelming due to retailers offering deals left, right, and centre. If you're hunting for deals on specific products, you can always create an Amazon wishlist or bookmark some product pages so that you can head right to them during the event. Most importantly, you'll want to set yourself an overall budget. You could also decide a price that you'd be willing to pay and think about what you'd consider a good discount.

Some products might actually be cheaper prior to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so we recommend keeping track of prices in the lead up to the event to help you stretch your budget further. You could log prices on a spreadsheet or simply jot it down in your phone so that you can compare savings.

Check product reviews

There's no easy way to tell if a review is genuine or not, and it's a little known fact that some reviews are purposely written to persuade you to buy the product. We recommend reading reviews from various sites to see if the opinion differs and to read more than just the top few reviews. Outside of retailer websites, we recommend checking out Digital Foundry, who have vigorously tested and reviewed lots of PC hardware and other gaming peripherals, from premium end products to budget-friendly options. Their fountain of knowledge and expertise can be found here at Eurogamer and they also cover deals over on X/ Twitter @DealsFoundry.

Use Item Filters

If you’re looking at the deals on Amazon’s Main Black Friday and Cyber Monday page or any other retailer like Currys, John Lewis, Very and Argos, then using the filters on the left hand side of the page can make it easier to find what you're looking for, whether it's searching for products under a certain price or discount. Sometimes you can even filter by the product's review rating.

Check Amazon Lightning Deals and other Flash Deals

If you're specifically shopping at Amazon throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we recommend checking out their Lightning Deals. There's usually a limited number of items included in the deal and they will normally sell out before the time limit is reached if it's an exceptionally good deal. You'll need to be quick if you want to snap up some of these incredibly good bargains, so we recommend that you regularly check Amazon’s Prime Day Lightning Deals page whenever you can.

You can also sign up to email newsletters and allow notifications from retailers so that you'll be alerted when a flash deal starts.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday always takes place the day after the US holiday, Thanksgiving, and is the largest online sale offering a slew of deals across tech, gaming and an abundance of electronics.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is on Friday 24th November 2023, and the Monday following it is Cyber Monday.

How long does Black Friday last?

Officially, Black Friday is a one day sales event, however, early Black Friday deals can start around two weeks before. Black Friday sales will also continue over the weekend until the start of Cyber Monday.

Make sure to bookmark this page to stay in the loop. In the meanwhile, you can find plenty more gaming deals over on our Jelly Deals Twitter page!

Best Black Friday deals in 2022

UK

US