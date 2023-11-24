Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday gaming deals 2023: best deals and offers

Here are the best Black Friday gaming deals for consoles, games and accessories.

Corinna Burton
Deals by Corinna Burton Commerce Editor
Published on

Black Friday has officially arrived, with retailers like Amazon, Currys, Very and John Lewis launching all of their best gaming deals. There are plenty of amazing Black Friday deals that you can snap up today, and you can find all of the latest and greatest offers in our guide below.

Whether you're planning on buying a PS5, Xbox or Nintendo Switch, or perhaps you're after a sweet deal on storage like an NVMe SSD or microSD card, our guide to the best Black Friday gaming deals will help you find what you need for the best price. Digital Foundry and Rock Paper Shotgun will also be tracking the best Black Friday hardware and PC gaming deals.

Today's best Black Friday gaming deals

UK

PlayStation 5 Disc console - £389.99 from PlayStation Direct (Was £479.99)

Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon Blue/Red) w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online - £269.85 from ShopTo via eBay (Was £309.99)

Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon Blue/Red) w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online - £299 from Very (Was £309.99)

Xbox Series X - £359 from Amazon UK (was £480)

Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons Timmy and Tommy's Edition - £194.95 from Amazon UK

Xbox Series X with Diablo 4 Bundle- £389 from Amazon UK (was £560)

Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset - £109 at Amazon (was £219.99)

Meta Quest 2 VR headset and John Lewis £50 gift card- £250 from John Lewis (was £300)

Samsung Evo Select 512GB - £25.59 at Amazon (was £40.49)

Logitech G435 Lightspeed Gaming Headset - £29.90 at Amazon (was £74.99)

US

PS5 5 Slim Disc Console and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle - $499 from Amazon US (Was $559.99)

PS5 Slim Disc Console and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Bundle- $499 from Amazon US

Meta Quest 2 VR headset 128GB and £50 gift card- $249.99 at Amazon US when using code META50 (was £300)

Meta Quest 2 VR headset 256GB and £50 gift card- $299.99 at Amazon US when using code META50 (was £300)

Sony-InZone H3 wired gaming headset - $58 from Amazon (was $99.99)

Where to find the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday is super competitive, with retailers scrambling to offer the lowest prices possible and changing deals throughout the event. It's worth shopping around to compare discounts to ensure you are getting the cheapest price. We've included a list of retailers below that are known to offer some of the best Black Friday gaming deals.

UK

US

PlayStation Black Friday deals 2023

PS5 stock levels are very healthy this year and we have already started to see PS5 console prices drop to as low as £360. There are PS5 bundles galore and retailers like Amazon, Currys, Very and Game are already getting pretty competitive with their PS5 promotions. Check our guide for the best PS5 Black Friday deals for offers on consoles, games and accessories like DualSense controllers and PS5 headsets.

You can also land some 'solid' deals on storage like PS5 compatible SSDs and Digital Foundry are tracking them in their best Black Friday PS5 SSD deals guide.

Xbox Black Friday deals 2023

We've seen big discounts on the Xbox Series X this Black Friday, dropping to as low as £359. There have also been some big discounts on the Xbox Series S, available now for £200 like last year. You can also shop plenty of great deals on Xbox controllers, software and accessories. You can track these deals in our Xbox Black Friday guide.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2023

Whether you're looking for the standard Nintendo Switch, a shiny Switch OLED, a Switch Lite console, or perhaps some extra storage and cheap Switch games, you'll be sure to find something this Black Friday. We're gathering all the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals including cheap Switch bundles, games, accessories and micro SD cards.

How do I get the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals?

Set a budget

Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be quite overwhelming due to retailers offering deals left, right, and centre. If you're hunting for deals on specific products, you can always create an Amazon wishlist or bookmark some product pages so that you can head right to them during the event. Most importantly, you'll want to set yourself an overall budget. You could also decide a price that you'd be willing to pay and think about what you'd consider a good discount.

Some products might actually be cheaper prior to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so we recommend keeping track of prices in the lead up to the event to help you stretch your budget further. You could log prices on a spreadsheet or simply jot it down in your phone so that you can compare savings.

Check product reviews

There's no easy way to tell if a review is genuine or not, and it's a little known fact that some reviews are purposely written to persuade you to buy the product. We recommend reading reviews from various sites to see if the opinion differs and to read more than just the top few reviews. Outside of retailer websites, we recommend checking out Digital Foundry, who have vigorously tested and reviewed lots of PC hardware and other gaming peripherals, from premium end products to budget-friendly options. Their fountain of knowledge and expertise can be found here at Eurogamer and they also cover deals over on X/ Twitter @DealsFoundry.

Use Item Filters

If you’re looking at the deals on Amazon’s Main Black Friday and Cyber Monday page or any other retailer like Currys, John Lewis, Very and Argos, then using the filters on the left hand side of the page can make it easier to find what you're looking for, whether it's searching for products under a certain price or discount. Sometimes you can even filter by the product's review rating.

Check Amazon Lightning Deals and other Flash Deals

If you're specifically shopping at Amazon throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we recommend checking out their Lightning Deals. There's usually a limited number of items included in the deal and they will normally sell out before the time limit is reached if it's an exceptionally good deal. You'll need to be quick if you want to snap up some of these incredibly good bargains, so we recommend that you regularly check Amazon’s Prime Day Lightning Deals page whenever you can.

You can also sign up to email newsletters and allow notifications from retailers so that you'll be alerted when a flash deal starts.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday always takes place the day after the US holiday, Thanksgiving, and is the largest online sale offering a slew of deals across tech, gaming and an abundance of electronics.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is on Friday 24th November 2023, and the Monday following it is Cyber Monday.

How long does Black Friday last?

Officially, Black Friday is a one day sales event, however, early Black Friday deals can start around two weeks before. Black Friday sales will also continue over the weekend until the start of Cyber Monday.

Make sure to bookmark this page to stay in the loop. In the meanwhile, you can find plenty more gaming deals over on our Jelly Deals Twitter page!

Best Black Friday deals in 2022

UK

PS5 Console, God of War: Ragnarok, Dual Sense Controller, and £10 voucher - £582.85 from ShopTo

Xbox Controller Black - £34.99 from Amazon UK (was £55)

Spider-Man Miles Morales on PS5- £22 from Very

Grab one of the best Spider-Man games at a bargain price of only £22.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart on PS5 - £35 from Very

This is an excellent price for one of the best PS5 games, so grab it while you can.

Xbox Series S console- £189 from Currys (was £249)

Net Microsoft's digital only Xbox Series S for under £190.

Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- £259.99 from Very

The classic Black Friday Switch bundle is back! This bundle features a standard Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo Switch OLED Console with Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet- £329 from Very (was £389)

Grab both of the latest Pokemon games with a white Switch OLED console and save yourself £60.

Nintendo Switch OLED Console with Nintendo Switch Sports- £299 from Very (was £342)

Get a white Switch OLED console with Nintendo Switch Sports for under £300.

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller - £39.99 from Very (was £59.99)

Save 35 per cent on a new PS5 controller for your next-gen console.

Meta Quest 2 128GB - Resident Evil 4 Bundle - £349 from Amazon (was £399.99)

Get £50 off this VR headset bundle which includes the new Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber.

Fifa 23 and DualSense controller deal - £69.99 from Amazon (was £99.99)

Save £30 on this bundle that features a PS5 controller and download code for the latest Fifa game.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football on Nintendo Switch - £37 at Amazon

Score £13 worth of savings and join Mario and the gang in a game of chaotic footy.

Splatoon 3 on Nintendo Switch - £36.99 at Amazon

The latest game in the Splatoon franchise is 26 per cent off.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox and PlayStation - £57 at Currys

Save £5 on the latest CoD game.

Sony Bravia A80JU 55 inch 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV- £998 (was £1,399)

Save almost £400 on this Digital Foundry recommended TV for 4K HDR gaming.

Samsung Odyssey G7 27 inch QHD curved gaming monitor- £409 at Amazon UK (was £549.99)

Save £131 on this excellent monitor with super fast response times and refresh rates.

Crucial P5 Plus 1TB - £94 at Amazon (was £132)

Save 29% on this internal solid state drive.

HP Victus 16 inch gaming laptop- £849 from Currys (was £1,249)

This speedy and wallet-friendly laptop features a 144Hz display, RTX 3060 and 8GB of RAM.

Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S 1TB - £185 from Very (was £220)

Save £35 and increase your game storage with the official SSD for Microsoft's next gen console.

US

Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle- $299.99 from Nintendo Store

Last year's most popular Black Friday Switch bundle is includes a Nintendo Switch console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online.

Xbox Series S console - $249.99 from Microsoft Store (was $299.99)

Save $50 on Microsoft's digital only console

Xbox Controller Robot White - $39 from Amazon US (was $59.99)

LG A2 48inch OLED 4K UHD TV- $569.99 from Best Buy (was $1,299.99)

Save a massive $730 on this budget-friendly TV from the LG A2 series.

LG C2 65 inch Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV- $1,699.99 (was $2,099.99)

Save a decent $400 on this excellent 4K OLED TV from the LG C2 series.

Razer Kaira Pro (Xbox Licensed) Wireless multi-platform gaming headset- $89.99 from Target (was $149.99)

Save $60 on this excellent gaming headset from Razer.

LG UltraGear 32 inch QHD gaming monitor- $200 from Walmart (was $349)

Get fluid gaming motion with 165Hz refresh rates and 1ms response while also saving yourself $149!

