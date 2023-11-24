Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday Xbox deals 2023: best offers and discounts

Browse the best Xbox Black Friday deals, including £120 off the Series X.

Black Friday Best Xbox Deals 2023
Corinna Burton avatar
Deals by Corinna Burton Commerce Editor
Additional contributions by Mark Harrison
Today is oficially Black Friday 2023 , but there have been lots of amazing deals on Xbox consoles, games and accessories available for weeks now. With consistent stock for all three versions of Microsoft's gaming platform there are plenty of deals for you to get your hands on this year, whether you're searching for a Series X or S, or if you're looking for some new accessories in the form of a controller or extra storage.

Our guide is here to help you find the best Xbox Black Friday deals. It is constantly being monitored and updated with more discounts and offers on all things Xbox, so make sure to keep checking back here to see what's new. Our X (or Twitter) page @Jelly_Deals is also worth following for the latest gaming and tech deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Today's best Black Friday deals for Xbox

UK

Xbox Series X - £341.86 with code "SAVE5" from ShopTo via eBay

Save £120 on a new Series X console.

See deal

Xbox Series X - £360 from Amazon

Save £120 on a new Series X console.

See deal

Xbox Series X + Free Diablo 4 Pack - £370 from Game

Get Diablo 4 for free with the Xbox Series X.

See deal

Xbox Series X + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Cross-Gen Bundle - £430 from Amazon

Get the latest CoD title with your new console.

See deal

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle - £389 from Amazon

Save 21% on a new Series X console and get Diablo 4 to play straight away.

See deal

Xbox Wireless Controller – Carbon Black - £38.99 from Amazon

Get a new Xbox controller for under £40.

See deal

Venom Twin Charging Dock with 2 x Rechargeable Battery Packs – Carbon Black - £14.13 from Amazon (was £20)

An easy way to keep your controllers ready-to-go.

See deal

Xbox Wireless Controller – Pulse Red - £39.99 from Amazon

Get colourful controller for £20 cheaper.

See deal

Mortal Kombat 1 - £50 from Very

Save £15 on the new Mortal Kombat reboot.

See deal

Assassin's Creed Mirage Launch Edition - £39 from Amazon

Assassin's Creed goes back to its roots, and you can save £6 on the new game.

See deal

1TB Seagate Expansion Memory Card (SSD) - £125.99 at Amazon (was £219.99)

The best way to upgrade your console's storage is half price.

See deal

SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless 2.4Ghz Headset - £100 at Amazon (was £140)

This excellent Xbox and PC headset is £40 off.

See deal

US

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle - $439 from Walmart

Save $120 on a new Series X console and get Diablo 4 to play straight away.

See deal

Xbox Wireless Controller – Carbon Black - $45 from Amazon US

All Xbox Controllers are $20 off.

See deal

Venom Twin Charging Dock with 2 x Rechargeable Battery Packs – Carbon Black - $24.45 from Amazon (was $30)

An easy way to keep your controllers ready-to-go.

See deal

SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless 2.4Ghz Headset - $100 at Best Buy (was $200)

This excellent Xbox and PC headset is half price off.

See deal

1TB Seagate Expansion Memory Card (SSD) - $148 at Amazon (was $219.99)

The best way to upgrade your console's storage is over $70 off.

See deal

Turtle Beach Recon Controller Wired Controller for Xbox - $29.95 at Best Buy (was $59.95)

Save $30 on one of the best third-party Xbox controllers.

See deal

Madden NFL 24 - $35 from Amazon

The newest Madden game is half price at Amazon.

See deal

Black Friday Xbox Series X, Series S, One console deals 2023

Xbox Series X and S consoles are much more readily available to buy this year, so there shouldn't be any problems with consoles going out of stock. We've now seen a massive £120/$120 discount on the Xbox Series X console, resulting in some really cheap bundles including games like Forza Horizon 5 or Diablo 4. Microsoft also launched a 1TB model of the Series S in Carbon Black, which should hopefully see a discount or a bundle during Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.

Down below we have links for all of the Xbox consoles and some bundles for lots of retailers in the UK and US, and we'll have the best Xbox console bundles highlighted at the top of this page.

UK

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S 1TB Black
Xbox Series S Starter Bundle

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S 1TB Black
Xbox Series S Starter Bundle
Xbox Series S Guilded Hunter Bundle

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series X/S bundles

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series X bundles
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S 1TB
Xbox Series S bundles

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S starter bundle
Xbox Series S 1TB black

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S starter bundle
Xbox Series S 1TB
Xbox Series S Bundles
Xbox Series X Bundles

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S 1TB

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S

US

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S starter bundle
Xbox Series S 1TB

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S Gilded Hunters Bundle
Xbox Series S starter bundle
Xbox Series S 1TB

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S starter bundle
Xbox Series S 1TB

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S starter bundle
Xbox Series S 1TB
Xbox Series S Guilded Hunter Bundle

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S 1TB
Xbox Series S starter bundle
Xbox Series S Guilded Hunter Bundle

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S 1TB
Xbox Series S Starter Bundle

Black Friday deals on Xbox Games

With so many games now making their way to Xbox Game Pass, you can find lots of deals for physical Xbox games too. We've already seen some small discounts on top titles like Mortal Kombat 1, EA Sports FC 24, and Elden Ring. Below are some of the titles we've already spotted on sale.

UK

Mortal Kombat 1 - £50 from Very

Save £15 on the new Mortal Kombat reboot.

See deal

Assassin's Creed Mirage Launch Edition - £39 from Amazon

Assassin's Creed goes back to its roots, and you can save £6 on the new game.

See deal

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - £44 from Amazon

Save 37% on the Jedi: Fallen Order sequel.

See deal

F1 23 Xbox Series X- £49.95 from Amazon

Codemasters' best F1 title yet is 29 per cent off.

See deal

Elden Ring- £39.99 from Game

The epic Elden Ring is £10 off at Game.

See deal

EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition- £54.95 from Game

The first entry into the rebooted EA Sports FC series is £5 off at Amazon.

See deal

US

Starfield: Standard Edition - $66 from Amazon

There's a small discount on the long-awaited space epic Starfield, which is also on Game Pass.

See deal

Mortal Kombat 1 - $59 from Amazon

Save $11 on the new Mortal Kombat reboot.

See deal

EA Sports FC 24 - $45 from Amazon (was $70)

There's a $25 saving on the first game in the EA Sports FC series.

See deal

Elden Ring - $45 from GameStop (was $50)

Get the legendary Elden Ring for half price.

See deal

Forza Horizon 5 - $45 from GameStop (was $60)

This essential driving game is $15 off, and is also on Gamepass.

See deal

Madden NFL 24 - $35 from Amazon

The newest Madden game is half price at Amazon.

See deal

Black Friday Digital Xbox game deals

There are also some big discounts on digital download codes for Xbox games, including new titles like Diablo 4 and Assassin's Creed Mirage:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Black Friday Deals 2023

Microsoft stopped offering a "first 3-months of Game Pass Ultimate for £1" deal now, but you can still get your first two weeks of the service for £1 if you want to try out some new games straight away.

Xbox Game Pass Ultiamte

Get your first 14 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just £1/$1.

Below you can find some of the best current deals. Last year, the VG247 shop had a 10 percent discount which could be used on Game Pass vouchers. We hope that will come back this year, and there might be the same discount on the recently-launched Eurogamer shop too. We'll also be tracking Game Pass Black Friday deals in our dedicated hub.

UK

Xbox Game Pass for console 3 months code- £23.97 at Eurogamer shop

Xbox Game Pass for PC 3 months code - £23.99 at Eurogamer shop

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months code - £32.99 at Eurogamer shop

Xbox Game Pass for Console 6 months code- £47.99 at Eurogamer shop

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Month code - £30.85 at ShopTo (was £32.99)

US

Xbox 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate code - $44.99 at GameStop

Buy now

Xbox Game Pass for PC 3 months code - $29.99 at Eurogamer shop

Buy now

Black Friday Xbox accessory deals 2023

Controllers are one of the most popular Xbox Black Friday deals to keep an eye out for. We're also keeping our eyes open for discounts on the 1TB, 2TB and 512GB Seagate Storage Expansion Cards for Xbox Series X/S, and the new Western Digital expansion cards. These rather expensive SSDs are the only way to increase your storage space on the Xbox Series X/S for next-gen game installs. Currently, all external hard drives (whether they're mechanical or SSDs) can only be used to store next-gen games or run older Xbox One titles.

UK

US

But what if you're after a different console in the sales this November? As luck would have it, we've got pages that are all set up to host the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals and PS5 Black Friday offers when they become available. Make sure you check them out.

When will the best Black Friday Xbox deals start?

In the UK, the Black Friday bargains have already begun at retailers like Amazon UK, Game and Currys. In the US, you can find great Black Friday deals at Amazon US, GameStop, Best Buy and Target.

Will there be Xbox Series X stock on Black Friday 2023?

Yes, there is Xbox Series X stock right now and it's highly likely that it will remain in stock across the Black Friday period. The Xbox Series X and the Series S consoles are currently in stock at most major retailers in the UK and US.

Which retailers have the best Xbox Series X Black Friday deals?

We recommend checking Amazon UK, Very, John Lewis, Game and Microsoft in the UK, or Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy and Walmart in the US. Some of the best deals to look out today for will be discounts on the standalone console, or bundles that come with discounted games and/or accessories like an extra controller or a game that isn't on Game Pass.

How much will the Xbox Series X cost on Black Friday 2023?

The Xbox Series X normally retails for £449.99/$499, so we may see some small discounts or bundles over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This could all change, however, depending on whether Microsoft decides to match PlayStation's PS5 deals.

Will Xbox Series X/S games be on sale during Black Friday 2023?

There are many Xbox Series X/S games included in the Black Friday sales, and we'll be making sure to help find you the best savings on them. In the UK, retailers like Amazon UK, ShopTo, The Game Collection and Base will be worth checking out. Those of you with an Xbox Series S will want to check out Amazon and the Microsoft Store for discounts on digital Xbox games.

Games that are also available on Xbox Game Pass will likely have the biggest discounts, which is great if you like to own physical games. However, depending on how many games you plan to buy, you might find that a Game Pass subscription has better value for money.

Do Xbox do Black Friday deals?

Microsoft will likely offer a wide range of deals, including discounted controllers, official Xbox accessories like headsets and hard drives, games and potentially the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. Microsoft may also run special offers on its Game Pass subscriptions, typically your first month for £1, or if we're lucky, the first three months for £1.

How much is Xbox Game Pass on Black Friday 2023?

You can normally buy Game Pass subscription codes for a length of one month or three months. Amazon UK, ShopTo usually have offers all year round, but we may see Xbox Game Pass offers from Amazon and other retailers across Black Friday. Microsoft also has its £1/$1 Game Pass Ultimate trial if you've not been a member before.

Get the best Black Friday gaming deals

