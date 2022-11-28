Cyber Monday Xbox Game Pass deals 2022: best offers and discounts

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best value-for-money packages in gaming, and with Cyber Monday now under way, there are still some last-minute opportunities for Xbox Game Pass users to save. Throughout the remainder of the day, we'll be highlighting any Cyber Monday deals for Game Pass subscriptions and trial promotions right here.

We've already seen some amazing savings for Xbox gamers during the huge sales event, so make sure you've had a gander at our Xbox Cyber Monday guide to see what else is on offer over the next few days.

Xbox Game Pass Cyber Monday deals

As always you can get your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just £1/$1 when you sign up for the first time:

Here are some early deals on Xbox Game Pass subscription codes:

Game Pass Ultimate offers loads of excellent games and other benefits to Xbox and PC players. It lets you access hundreds of games, as well as Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release, access to the EA Play game service, and Xbox Live Gold features like Games with Gold, discounts and deals on the Xbox store, and console multiplayer so you can play online with friends. A Game Pass Ultimate membership will also add exclusive in-game perks and offers with partners like Discord, and you can play games on your mobile or tablet through cloud streaming.

A monthly subscription will normally set you back £10.99/$14.99 per month, so buying it in the form of a 3-month subscription will save you more money in the long-run. However, if you're a first time subscriber, you may be better off waiting to see if Microsoft runs its promotion for 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate for £1/$1. They've been known to offer the promotion over Cyber Monday, but we are yet to see a repeat of it again this year. If they don't, we may see it during the Christmas season.

Those who want Game Pass either just for console or PC, can opt for slightly cheaper subscriptions including: Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, which both work out as £7.99/$9.99 per month. New PC Game Pass subscribers can currently get one month for just £1/$1. A downside to purchasing the console-only or PC version though, is that you won't be given access to Xbox Live Gold features. Another reason to perhaps choose Game Pass Ultimate over Xbox Game Pass, is that the console-only subscription doesn't include access to EA Play titles.

Be sure you're following Jelly Deals on Twitter, where we'll be posting all the best Xbox Cyber Monday deals and even more exciting gaming deals.

