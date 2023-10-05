Best early Black Friday PS5 SSD deals 2023

This year has already been a bumper one for deals on some of the best PS5 SSDs, many of which we're hoping also get marked down for Black Friday. With the biggest sale of the year upon us on the week of November 20th, it makes sense for there to be some pretty big markdowns and some all-time low prices on many top contenders.

Fear not, if you're unsure of which drive to go for, and more integrally, where to find the best deals, stay right here - we'll be updating this page when Black Friday offers begin to roll in.

For SSDs, it arguably makes sense to do things by brand, and handily, there are a few to choose from, each with their own redeeming qualities. We've sorted it by some of the most popular below, with a little bit of detail, and then a wall of deals for you, so take a look at what we've found so far.

Western Digital

Western Digital has certainly come flying out of the gates with one of the best gaming SSDs the world has seen up to this point in the SN850X, but also offers the more affordable SN770, which provides more than adequate speeds for a little less money. They offer some solid choices for PS5 SSDs, and below make for the best deals we've seen on SSDs from the manufacturer across the Uk and USA.

Seagate

As much as Seagate has a longstanding partnership with Microsoft with the Xbox Series X/S and the dedicated expansion card, they also have a couple of NVMe SSDs that are compatible with the PS5. We've also seen some reductions on those, so you can find them below.

Crucial

Crucial is a brand whose SSDs regularly feature on our best lists due to their fantastic price to performance ratio, and those after some more affordable but still capable options to chuck into their PS5 may want to have a gander at the below options.

Samsung

Samsung is another big name that has offered some fantastic SSDs for the PS5 in the past, including both the 980 Pro and 990 Pro, which itself experienced some big discounts back during Amazon's first Prime Day sale. Below are deals we've seen on both sides of the Atlantic for the South Korean firm's drives.

Other manufacturers

Under this subheading is where they'll be deals for other manufacturers than we've listed above. Think Sabrent, Corsair, Netac, Fanxiang and more.

So, there you have it - that's some of the current best Black Friday deals on PS5 SSDs we can find at the moment. When we get closer to the actual big day, expect this article to become a sea of deals - after all, that's what usually happens! They'll still be sorted by manufacturer, so finding a deal on your favourite headset should be simple.

Frequently Asked Questions

Of course, time and time again, there are going to be important questions about SSDs for your PS5, not least if you're deciding to grab a new one. Below, we'll take you through a handful of key Qs with our two cents added to help you make a properly informed buying decision.

Which PS5 SSDs does Digital Foundry recommend?

Truth be told, we've recommended a lot of SSDs in our ranking of the best PS5 SSDs out there, and there are a lot to choose from. The likes of the WD Black SN850X and Samsung 990 Pro offer some of the quickest speeds, but you can also opt for the Crucial P3 Plus or P5 Plus for more affordable, but capable choices. Of course, if your SSD doesn't come with a heatsink, then we recommend this £8 option from Amazon which means whatever NVMe drive you grab will adhere to Sony's stringent requirements.

Which PS5 SSD deals do we expect to see?

As the month of November wear on and the big Black Friday weekend draws nearer, it would make sense for us to see more deals on SSDs in general. To be more specific though, there is an expectation that major retailers (e.g. Amazon, Currys, eBuyer, Scan) will offer deals on gaming chairs, as well as brands who also sell direct - e.g. Corsair, Western Digital. They may discount slightly older or popular models to draw people in, but it may also be handy to expect any surprises on discounts, too, especially on popular models and lines.