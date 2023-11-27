Here are all the latest Cyber Monday gaming deals as they happen
Here are today's best Cyber Monday gaming deals as we spot them.Live
Black Friday is done and dusted for another year but you can still land some epic last minute deals and savings in today's Cyber Monday sale. We're tracking all of the latest Cyber Monday deals in our live blog here including best PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch deals, alongside big savings on PC gaming accessories.
Also, check out Rock Paper Shotgun's live blog if you're after the best PC gaming and PC hardware deals.
Join us as we be post all of the best Cyber Monday gaming deals as we spot them below:
Grab the Anker Power Bank for just £22
The 20,000mAh Anker Power Bank 325 is just £22 from Amazon right now.
Spend £40 at ShopTo and get a £5 gift card
Spend £40 at ShopTo and get a £5 gift card for your next purchase.
The disk edition of the PS5 is just £389 from Currys
Depending on your postcode, you can pick up a disk version of the PS5 for £389 from Currys.
The Ryzen 9 is currently just £351
The Ryzen 9 is currently 42% off at Amazon, saving of £249 and down to just £351.
Grab the Ducky x Varmilo MIYA 69 Pro for just £60
The beautiful Holy Flame Ducky x Varmilo MIYA 69 Pro is down from £100 to just £60.
This 34" Alienware monitor is down to £660
The best ultrawide monitor, the Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED, is down to £660 at Amazon for Cyber Monday - normally £900+. Incredible price on one of my favourite monitors to test of the last few years.