Save 30% on gift ideas ranging from Call of Duty, Diablo, Overwatch and more

Cyber Monday 2023 is here, closing out the major sales rush before the holiday season and there have been plenty of gaming deals to snatch up during this time.

If you're on more of a gift-hunting trip though, you might be interested in the two sales going on over at both the Call of Duty Shop and Blizzard Gear Store, both of which are offering sitewide discounts of 30 per cent off everything.

It's worth noting you'll only see the discount once at checkout, and any item that is already discounted on the listing does not benefit from the additional 30 per cent off.

Whilst you're free to peruse and browse the offerings at your leisure, we've compiled a list of some of our favourites that we think showcase some of the different ranges of items and styles you can find, from statues, and shirts to mugs and more.

Diablo Red Lilith and Inarius statues

Left: The 30.5cm 'Red Lilith' statue. | Right: The 26-inch Inarius statue.

For fans of Diablo - or just anyone into collecting gaming merchandise - you can save some decent savings on these two statues at the Blizzard Gear Store. The Red Lilith statue is a lower saving, what with its already low price, coming in at £91/$84 for UK and US stores respectively. The Inarisu statue on the other hand is a much larger statue, and thus costs more however, with the 30 per cent discount, you'll net a huge saving, dropping the price from £1,100/$1,100 to just £770/$770.

UK

Red Lilith 30.5cm statue - Buy now for £91 from Blizzard Gear Store (Was £130)

Inarius statue 26-inch - Buy now for £770 from Blizzard Gear Store (Was £1,100)

US

Red Lilith 30.5cm statue - Buy now for $84 from Blizzard Gear Store

Inarius 26-inch statue - Buy now for $770 from Blizzard Gear Store

Call of Duty Black 141 Ghost and Captain Price Duos T-Shirt

The Call of Duty Black 141 Duos T-Shirt.

Switching gears here to Call of Duty, this shirt is bound to be appealing to anyone on the hunt for some Call of Duty merch. Rather than just being a standard shirt focused on promo art or the like, it's instead got a unique art style, arguably reminiscent of a retro game, complete with stat bars comparing both Ghost and Captain Price. It's a fun design and something a little bit different, and is currently discounted and avaialble for just £17.50, or $21 if you're in the US.

Call of Duty Black 141 Duos T-Shirt - Buy now for £17.50 from Call of Duty Shop UK (Was £25)

Call of Duty Black 141 Duos T-Shirt - Buy now for $21 from Call of Duty Shop US (Was $30)

Overwatch 2 Tracer Gaming Desk Mat

The Overwatch 2 Tracer Gaming Desk Mat.

Swapping back to Blizzard games, for any Overwatch fan who's also an avid PC gamer, there's a decent discount you can net on a mouse mat featuring one of the game's key standout characters, Tracer. It's usually £40, but thanks to this sale, it's now only £28!

If you're a person who's more of Blizzard's games overall, there's even a mouse mat comprising several characters from all their games, also discounted and now just £21 on the UK Gear Store . Unfortunately, this doesn't appear to be available on the US Blizzard Gear Store.

Overwatch 2 Tracer Gaming Desk Mat - Buy now for £28 from Blizzard Gear Store UK (Was £40)

Overwatch 2 Tracer Gaming Desk Mat - Buy now for $21 from Blizzard Gear Store US (Was $30)

Call of Duty Zombies TranZit 'Welcome Aboard' T-Shirt

The 'Welcome Aboard' t-shirt based on the Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Zombies map 'TranZit'.

Bit of a nostalgia trip here for any long-time Call of Duty player, particularly those who are fans of the series' Zombies mode, this shirt is a personal favourite of mine across the two storefronts, in part for its design but also because it's a callback to one of the most iconic Zombie maps in franchise history. Whilst it may have had a mixed reception upon its launch, it's no less iconic than some of the best of the best, and what better way to pay homage to the map's robotic bus driver than with this brilliant design, now just £17.50 in the Cyber Monday sale.

It's also available as a hoodie if you'd prefer that, and has been similarly discounted to only £39.90.

UK

US

Call of Duty Damascus Camo iPhone Case

The Call of Duty Damascus Camo iPhone 13 Pro Case.

If you're someone who's heavily into Call of Duty Multiplayer, you may recognise the style and name of this case, namely that it's based on one of the Mastery Camos you can unlock after earning several other camos across a range of weapons. With this iPhone 13 Pro case, you'll be able to - more or less - adorn your phone with a similar style to your in-game weapons. Plus, it looks fancy.

Call of Duty Damascus Camo iPhone Case - Buy now for £14.70 from Call of Duty Shop UK (Was £21)

Call of Duty Damascus Camo iPhone Case - Buy now for $17.50 from Call of Duty Shop US (Was $25)

If these aren't to your liking, or you want to see some of our other favourites, check out some of them below:

For more Cyber Monday 2023 and gaming deals, be sure to keep checking all the various pages we're posting, highlighting and sharing the latest and greatest offers all things gaming, tech, and more.