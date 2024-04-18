Skip to main content

Netflix confirms The Witcher Season 5 will be its last

As Season 4 production gets underway.

The Witcher screenshot
Image credit: Netflix
Matt Wales News Reporter
11 comments

The end is approaching for Netflix's uneven The Witcher adaptation; the streaming service has officially renewed the show for a fifth season, which will be its last.

Netflix shared the news on Tudum, its "official companion site", adding that Season 4 and Season 5 will be shot back-to-back, with production of Season 4 already underway in the UK.

The Witcher's final two seasons are set to adapt author Andrzej Sapkowski's three remaining books - Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake - with showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich promising "an epic and satisfying conclusion to the series.

Season 4 will, of course, introduce a new actor in the lead role of Geralt of Rivia, with Liam Hemsworth stepping into the character's shoes (and increasingly touslsed silver wig) following the departure of Henry Cavill at the end of Season 3. Laurence Fishburne is also joining the Season 4 cast, as Regis, a world-wise Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past.

As per Netflix's official blurb, Season 4 is set to follow Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri as they're "faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire - and finding one another again."

Back in the world of The Witcher video games, CD Projekt has just launched its Witcher 3 modding tools for testing on PC. Meanwhile, work on The Witcher 4 continues apace, with two thirds of the studio now said to be working on the project.

