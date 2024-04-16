The Witcher 3's official mod editor is now available for testing on Steam

CD Projekt's official mod editor for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is now available for playtesting on Steam - albeit initially only to select registrants - ahead of its full release "later this year".

The editor, formally known as The Witcher 3 REDkit, is described as a "comprehensive modding tool" that's based on the same tools used by CD Projekt to create to Wild Hunt in the first place, and one that "should allow for nearly limitless freedom in modding it".

"From crafting new quests, items, weapons, and characters to developing animations, entire storylines, and new territories," the blurb on REDkit's Steam page continues, "this tool empowers you to shape your adventure precisely how you envision it."

REDkit is currently in beta and CD Projekt warns players "might encounter some issues". Those unperturbed can join the playtest by heading to REDkit's Steam page and selecting the 'Request Access' button. Access will be granted in batches, after which the editor will appear in recipients' Steam libraries - CD Projekt notes users must have The Witcher 3 installed for the editor to work properly.

In addition to the REDkit playtest, CD Projekt has launched a Steam Workshop beta for Wild Hunt, where mods created using the editing tool will be hosted. The Workshop can be accessed by everyone, even those not in the playtest, but only after joining a special Steam group and opting into the beta. To opt in, head to The Witcher 3 in your Steam library, go to Properties > Betas, then select "workshop_test" from the drop-down list.

All being well, the full Witcher 3 REDkit (which CD Projekt previously confirmed will remain PC-only) and its accompanying Steam Workshop support should go live "later this year.