The Witcher casts Laurence Fishburne for fourth season of Netflix show

It's Morpheus time.

Laurence Fishburne in The Matrix
Image credit: Warner Bros.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on
18 comments

Laurence Fishburne has joined the cast of The Witcher for the show's fourth season.

The actor, whose expansive career includes playing Morpheus in The Matrix series and The Bowery King in the John Wick films, to name but two, will play Regis. His character in the show is described as a "world-wise Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past".

In a statement, Fishburne said he was "very excited to be joining the cast and [looks] forward to exploring the wondrous world of The Witcher."

The Witcher 3 Next-Gen - PS5 vs Xbox Series X - DF Tech Review - RT and Performance Modes Tested!

The actor will not be the only new face on screen when the Netflix series returns. The fourth season will also mark Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth's debut as Geralt of Rivia, replacing Henry Cavill.

Cavill, who played the monster-hunter for the first three seasons of The Witcher, announced he was leaving the show in 2022. While he did not give a reason for his departure, many surmised the actor was not happy with the direction the show was going, with the production team drifting too far from the literary source material.

As for The Witcher's upcoming fourth season, here is the official description, giving us a little idea of what to expect:

"After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire - and finding one another again."

In addition to its live action Witcher series, there is also a Netflix anime in the pipeline known as Sirens of the Deep. The animation will see Doug Cockle reprising his role as the silver-haired monster hunter Geralt.

Back in the world of The Witcher video games, last year the developer announced a PC mod editor is in the works for Wild Hunt. This editor will allow users to create their own experiences in the game "by making something completely new or editing existing quests and content".

