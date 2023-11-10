If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Netflix's next animated Witcher movie will star Doug Cockle as Geralt

Sirens of the Deep out next year.

A shot from Netflix's animated The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep showing Geralt leaping into the air beneath a ship's mast, his sword in one hand and a spell forming in the other.
Image credit: Netflix
Matt Wales
Matt Wales


Netflix has revealed Doug Cockle - the gravelly voice of Geralt of Rivia in CD Projekt's The Witcher series - will be reprising his role as the silver-haired monster-bopper in a new animated movie coming to the streaming service "late" next year.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, as the film is officially titled, begins with Geralt investigating a series of attacks in a seaside village. However, as answers are slowly revealed, Geralt finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople.

"He must count on friends — old and new," Netflix teases in its announcement, "to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into all-out war."

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep teaser trailer.

Sirens of the Deep is based on The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski's short story A Little Sacrifice and will be directed by Kang Hei Chul, who helmed Netflix's previous animated Witcher movie, Nightmare of the Wolf.

Speaking of which, it will, of course, be all change for the live-action show when it eventually returns, with Liam Hemsworth donning the gleaming wig of Geralt following Henry Cavill's departure from the role at the end of season three. As to when season four will air, it's unlikely it'll appear before 2025, after the SAG-AFTRA actors strike pushed filming back into next year.

