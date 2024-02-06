Witcher star Henry Cavill says Warhammer "greatest privilege" of his career

Henry Cavill has hung up the long white locks of The Witcher's Geralt, and is now ready for his next foray into the gaming adaptation sphere with Warhammer, calling it the "greatest privilege" of his career.

Back in 2022, the actor signed a deal with Amazon to bring Warhammer 40,000 to our television screens. Even before this deal, Cavill was known to be famously into Warhammer 40,000, often talking about it in interviews. He once even corrected Graham Norton during an interview when the host mistakenly called Warhammer World of Warcraft.

Cavill's long-time love for Warhammer is apparent even further thanks to a recent interview with Josh Horowitz (thanks, PC Gamer). When asked about the upcoming Warhammer 40,000 project, Cavill said it was the "greatest privilege of [his] professional career" to have this opportunity.

"I can't say too much, again it's early days still, but to have this opportunity to bring it to the screen and be at the tiller so it can be faithful, is key to me," Cavill continued. "This is the stuff I've been dealing with since I was a kid. This is the stuff I spend my free time daydreaming about, as an adult as well. And I get to bring it into life.

"And there is no greater reason that I joined the industry than doing something like this, and I'm very happy to be here."

While the actor did not mention The Witcher series, his comments here are interesting following his highly-publicised departure from the Netflix series.

Cavill, who portrayed Geralt of Rivia for the first three seasons of The Witcher, has not publicly stated the reason he decided to leave the show, and likely never will. However, many have surmised that he was unhappy with the direction Netflix was going, with the production team drifting too far from the literary source material.

In the past, the actor had openly expressed his desire to make his version of Geralt as true to the books as possible, including in that aforementioned Graham Norton interview (you can see the clip via the embed below).

Following Cavill's departure, the role of Geralt will be played by Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth for the show's fourth season.

Earlier this year, it was announced Laurence Fishburne had also joined the cast of The Witcher for the next season. Fishburne will play Regis, with his character described as a "world-wise Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past".