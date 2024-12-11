It Takes Two's Josef Fares extremely confident about next project, stating "its impossible not to be cocky when you have a game like this"

Hazelight Studios has shared a little behind the scenes video, filmed within its HQ in Stockholm, and in the process dropped a few teasers for its next game.

The game in question is yet to be officially named, with the only word from Hazelight itself being a mysterious post on social media from October. This post showed a stack of papers and a collection of post-it notes with various annotations scrawled about. The studio's founder Josef Fares was, in fairness, a little more forthcoming with information, adding its name will be "S*** ******N".

Now, though, we are getting closer to The Big Reveal, and the team has released a little video presented by the always entertaining Fares himself, who noted people had called him out for being "cocky". He, however, is fine with this, as he believes when a game is as good as the one Hazelight is cooking up, well, of course he is going to be cocky.

Is Sony buying FromSoftware's parent company the next big games industry acquisition?

In this same video, Fares also introduces us to the actors playing Mio and Zoe - two characters from the upcoming game, based on Fares' daughters - and gets the team to play some "cool sounds" from the project. The sound they choose to play? It's kind of a squelchy fart noise.

Then, when one of his fellow developers states the Hazelight team is "fucking shit up", Fares fistpumps his colleague. "We fuck shit up, without fucking up," the founder proclaims, before getting a phone call from The Game Awards' Geoff Keighley.

Yes, Hazelight will be revealing its next project at The Game Awards on Thursday night (or very early Friday morning if you are here in the UK). We here at Eurogamer will be covering the show live, so be sure to join us with a festive tipple or two! Other games also confirmed to be at the show include Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country, to name but two.

Anyway, enough from me, here's Fares in all his cocky glory.

pic.twitter.com/1ItZQVNYI8 — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) December 10, 2024

As for the studio's next game, while Hazelight hasn't named it, recent reports suggest it will be called Split Fiction and released as soon as March of next year.