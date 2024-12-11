How to complete Animal Traces Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki
What clothing do you need to help Auri?
Animal Traces Kindled Inspiration is a random quest which challenges you to find a specific item of clothing in Infinity Nikki.
You'll encounter Animal Traces Kindled Inspiration quest during your travels through Breezy Meadow in Infinity Nikki and, unless you've already explored this area pretty thoroughly, you'll have to embark on a short journey to find its required clothing.
So take a look below to learn how to complete Animal Traces Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki, along with where to find its required clothing.
How to complete Animal Traces Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki
To complete the Animal Traces Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki you need to wear the Mark of Life top and show it to Auri at the wooden house to the west of the Meadow Activity Support Center in Breezy Meadow. Keep in mind that Auri is only present between the hours of 05:00 to 21:00, so you may need to change the time to speak with him.
Obtaining the Mark of Life top, however, isn't as simple as buying it from a shop though and we'll walk you through how to get it in the next section. For now let's take a look at the Animal Traces Kindled Inspiration reward…
You'll earn the Peace with Birds hat sketch as a reward for completing the Animal Traces Kindled Inspiration.
Where to find the Mark of Life top in Infinity Nikki
To find the Mark of Life top in Infinity Nikki, you need to head to the ruins south of the Relic Hill Warp Spire.
If you've been following the game's storyline then you should have already unlocked this Warp Spire before fighting Bouldy. Yet, if you're a little behind, we recommend doing so now to save yourself some time. Relic Hill is the southern region of Breezy Meadow, requiring you to go over the first river to reach, and is southeast of the Stoneville Entrance Warp Spire.
Once there, you'll want to follow the path southward, defeating any Esselings you encounter. You'll shortly come to a large platform containing a number of Esselings and, on a pillar at the far back, you'll see a chest. Opening the chest requires defeating all of these monsters, so get purifying!
When the area is Esseling free, open the chest to get the Mark of Life top sketch. You'll also get 30 Diamonds for your troubles.
To make the Mark of Life top you need:
- 6 Bitey Fabric
- 6 Tricky Patch
- 40 Thread of Purity
After you've made the Mark of Life top head back to Auri and complete the Animal Traces Kindled Inspiration.
Hope you enjoy completing the Animal Traces Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki! If you want more help with Kindled Inspiration quests, check out ours on Yesteryear's She, Goodnight Signal, Camouflage and Blossom Walk.