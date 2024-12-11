Animal Traces Kindled Inspiration is a random quest which challenges you to find a specific item of clothing in Infinity Nikki.

You'll encounter Animal Traces Kindled Inspiration quest during your travels through Breezy Meadow in Infinity Nikki and, unless you've already explored this area pretty thoroughly, you'll have to embark on a short journey to find its required clothing.

So take a look below to learn how to complete Animal Traces Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki, along with where to find its required clothing.

On this page:

How to complete Animal Traces Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki To complete the Animal Traces Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki you need to wear the Mark of Life top and show it to Auri at the wooden house to the west of the Meadow Activity Support Center in Breezy Meadow. Keep in mind that Auri is only present between the hours of 05:00 to 21:00, so you may need to change the time to speak with him. Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames Obtaining the Mark of Life top, however, isn't as simple as buying it from a shop though and we'll walk you through how to get it in the next section. For now let's take a look at the Animal Traces Kindled Inspiration reward… What's going on with your jacket Nikki? | Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames You'll earn the Peace with Birds hat sketch as a reward for completing the Animal Traces Kindled Inspiration. Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames