New Pokémon project in the works with Wallace and Gromit maker Aardman

The Pokémon Company is teaming up with Wallace and Gromit maker Aardman for a "special project" due in 2027.

Though it's unclear exactly what the project will be, Aardman will be bringing its "unique style of storytelling to the Pokémon universe in brand-new adventures" - presumably a film or TV series.

Aardman is best known for its stop-motion Wallace and Gromit films, but has also dabbled in video games with Shaun the Sheep and Chicken Run spin-offs, as well as the BAFTA-nominated 11-11: Memories Retold set in WW1.

"This is a dream partnership for Pokémon," said Taito Okiura, VP of marketing and media at The Pokémon Company. "Aardman are masters of their craft, and we have been blown away by their talent and creativity. What we have been working on together ensures our global Pokémon fans are in for a treat!"

"It's a huge honour to be working with The Pokémon Company International - we feel sincerely privileged to be trusted with bringing their characters and world to life in a brand-new way," added Sean Clarke, managing director of Aardman.

"Bringing together Pokémon, the world's biggest entertainment brand, together with our love of craft, character and comedic storytelling feels incredibly exciting. Aardman and TPCi share an emphasis on heritage and attention to detail as well as putting our fans and audiences at the heart of what we do, which we know will steer us right as we together create charming, original and new stories for audiences around the world."

Of course, Pokémon has already been adapted into stop-motion with Netflix's Pokémon Concierge series. It was released on the service last year and followed Haru, concierge in a hotel resort, and a lovable Psyduck. A second season has already been confirmed.

What's more, Pokémon TV is back in time for the holidays, this time bringing episodes of the long-running anime to YouTube.