Italian Soulslike Enotria: The Last Song finally secures itself an Xbox release date

The team behind Italian Soulslike Enotria: The Last Song has finally found some resolution to the game's Xbox absence.

As a quick recap, back in March developer Jyamma Games said it would not be releasing its game on Xbox in order to ensure "a superior experience for PC and PS5 players". At this time, it was suggested the studio would reassess an Xbox release once the game had launched elsewhere, and the Enortria team went on to apologise to the Xbox community for this delay.

However, if we fast forward to September, things get a little more involved. The developer announced it was delaying Enotria: The Last Song's Xbox release indefinitely, claiming Microsoft had "decided to ignore us" as it attempted to navigate certification.

When this comment was picked up further, Microsoft went on to apologise to the developer for this apparent oversight. An Xbox release of Enotria: The Last Song was back on the cards. But, when for?

Well, we now have an answer to that question. Enotria: The Last Song will be coming to Microsoft's platform very, very soon. In fact, it arrives tomorrow, 12th December.

"We bring great news for our Xbox players," the team wrote on social media. "Enotria: The Last Song is finally ready to be released on [Xbox Series X/S]." Hurrah!

Image credit: Jyamma Games

Enotria: The Last Song has been inspired by Italian folklore, and while its setting is dappled in Mediterranean sunlight, there looks to be plenty of darkness lurking within.

"The world has been gripped by the Canovaccio - a twisted eternal play that keeps everything in an unnatural stasis," the game's description reads. "You, Maskless One, are the only one without a given role and master of your destiny. Defeat the fearsome Authors that created it and free the world from stagnation, by harnessing the power of Ardore."

Will you be giving it a go on its Xbox debut?