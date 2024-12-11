Finding and destroying all security controls in GTA Online is part of one of the set up missions for the Fine Art File, which is part of the Agents of Sabotage update.

After fighting your way into the hangar you'll trigger a lockdown, meaning you're not going anywhere with the helicopter you need unless you stop the alarms and reset the lockdown. You do this by finding and destroying all the security controls in the rafters of the hangar.

On that now, here are all hangar security control locations in GTA Online.

All hangar security control locations in GTA Online

There are five security controls you need to destroy in the hanger for the Fine Art File.

Here are all the hangar security control locations for the Fine Art File job. For this, we highly recommend starting from the place where you enter the rafters of the hanger - but keep in mind there will be enemies on the ground and on the walkways shooting at you, so shoot back.

Security control one

From the point you enter the rafters of the hangar follow the path forwards then up up the first set of steps on your left.

Follow the path forwards here and the first security control will be to your right next to some pipes. Careful as there's usually an enemy in front of you here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Security control two

For the second security control, face the one you've just destroyed and you should be able to see the next one in the distance to your right.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Again, another enemy is usually prowling here so take them out then make your way around to the control to destroy it.

Security control three

Put your back to the second control and head along the long central walkway just to your left here. Very faintly in the distance here you should be able to see the next control.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Make your way to this, being mindful of any guards shooting at you and destroy this one too.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Security control four

Put your back to the last security control and head back down the main walkway you just used but take the first right instead this time.

As soon as you turn the corner to face right you should be able to see the next security control.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Security control five

The final security control is below the fourth one and just to the left. You'll probably need to head along the walkway to the left a bit to get a clear shot at it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Once you've destroyed all five security controls the hangar will no longer be in lockdown and you can go and steal a helicopter!

That's it for now! If you're looking for more help setting up this GTA Online Agents of Sabotage job, check out our pages showing you how to get the EMP Chargers and where to find the surveillance target.