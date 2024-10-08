Assassin's Creed Valhalla finally gets Steam Achievements, two years later

A little under two years since it first debuted on Valve's PC storefront, Assassin's Creed Valhalla has finally got itself those lovely Steam Achievements.

Back in December 2022, Ubisoft confirmed that Assassin's Creed Valhalla wouldn't be getting Achievements on Steam. This led to a certain amount of upset from the community, which argued Achievements were a key feature of Steam.

However, fast-forward to today, and those Achievements are now there.

As shown on Assassin's Creed Valhalla's SteamDB page, the team added in Achievements for the game last night.

The addition of Steam Achievements in Assassin's Creed Valhalla marks another step forward in Ubisoft's full return to the PC storefront. Last month, Ubisoft announced its new releases are set to launch day one on Steam, something the company has eschewed for a while now.

This will all begin with Assassin's Creed Shadows, which is set to release on 14th February next year. Meanwhile, Ubisoft recently announced last year's Assassin's Creed Mirage will also be coming to Steam later this month.

Image credit: SteamDB/Eurogamer

For more on Assassin's Creed, a recent report suggested Ubisoft is working on a co-op mode for Shadows. Should this report prove accurate, it would mark the studio's first foray back to Assassin's Creed co-op gameplay in over a decade.

As for Steam, Valve opened up Steam Families to the wider public last month. Steam Families replaces both Steam Family Sharing and Steam Family View, giving users a one stop shop to manage who can access what and when.