Specific types of essence are required to make some outfits in Infinity Nikki, but essence isn't something that's naturally unlocked as you play through the game.

Instead, you need to turn to the Heart of Infinity menu in Infinity Nikki if you want to get essence. This means you also need to collect enough Insight if you want to unlock the ability to get essence.

To help you craft all the outfits you want, we've explained exactly how to get essence in Infinity Nikki below, as well as how to get Insight. This includes how to get Bug-Catching, Animal-Grooming, Fishing, and Collection Insight and essence types.

How to get essence in Infinity Nikki

You need to obtain enough Insight and Bling, then unlock the corresponding node on the Heart of Infinity to get essence in Infinity Nikki. Then, when you collect a material in the wild, you will additionally collect its 'essence' as well. What type of essence you're in need of determines what type of Insight you need to spend.

For example, if you want an essence of an insect material, then you need to get 1000 Bug-Catching Insight (and 10,000 Blings), then unlock the bug catching ability enhancement from the Heart of Infinity. This lets you collect an insect's essence when you catch them in the Memorial Mountains and Florawish areas.

There's a node you can unlock further down this path with 3,000 Bug-Catching Insight (and 50,000 Bling) that gives you essence in the Breezy Meadow area as well.

This pattern applies to all types of material collection outfits in Infinity Nikki too, like Animal-Grooming and Fishing. Meaning, if you want a fish essence, you need to get enough Fishing Insight, and if you want an animal-grooming essence, you need to get enough Animal Grooming Insight.

Just keep in mind that you can't unlock a node in the Heart of Infinity unless you've unlocked the node before it. For example, you need to unlock the 'Tangy Sweetness' sketch node on the fishing path to access the ability enhancement mode where you can spend your Fishing Insight to get essence from fish.

How to get Insight in Infinity Nikki

There are two ways you can get Insight in Infinity Nikki:

Collect that type of resource in the wild.

Trade in higher-quality materials to Fufus in the Realm of Nourishment.

The most common way you get Insight in Infinity Nikki is by collecting resources in the wild while exploring. You get Fishing Insight every time you catch a fish, Bug-Catching Insight every time you nab an insect, Animal-Grooming Insight every time you groom an animal, and Collection Insight every time you pluck a plant or fill your pickets with fruits.

Or, if you need a quick boost of Insight (1000 is a big ask at the beginning of the game, after all!) you can spend your Vital Energy and trade-in materials with specific Fufus in the Realm of Nourishment.

The yellow Joy Fufu gives you Bug-Catching Insight, the blue Lazy Fufu gives you Fishing Insight, the pink-and-blue Fear Fufu gives you Animal-Grooming Insight, and the green Loving Fufu gives you Collection Insight.

Unlike the Realm of Escalation, however, you can only trade-in materials that are of brown rarity, or higher, with the Fufufs in the Realm of Nourishment.

Remember, you can only trade in materials with the Fufus if you also have enough Vital Energy. This is a free resource that accumulates at a rate of one point every five minutes, but you can top it up with Energy Crystals or Diamonds from the Vital Energy map menu if you need more Vital Energy instantly.

All the best collecting essence in Infinity Nikki!