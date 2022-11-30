If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Monster Hunter Rise reportedly heading to PlayStation and Xbox in January

With Sunbreak expansion to follow.
Monster Hunter Rise, the stellar latest entry in Capcom's long-running creature-bopping series, will reportedly be making the jump to PlayStation and Xbox in January next year.

Rise initially launched as a Switch console exclusive last March, with a PC release arriving in January this year. Both versions then received the game's major Sunbreak expansion in July.

And now it seems Monster Hunter Rise is ready to spread its Rathalos-sized wings once more, with prolific leaker Tom Henderson's Insider Gaming reporting Capcom will bring the acclaimed title to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Game Pass on 20th January 2023.

Watch on YouTube
Monster Hunter Rise launched on PC at the start of this year.

It's claimed the current-gen version will be a "4K60 port" with "3D audio", and that Rise's excellent Sunbreak expansion will arrive on the new platforms at some point in "spring".

If Insider Gaming's claims of a January release turn out to be true, it's likely Capcom will be wanting to make its big announcement sooner rather than later, suggesting a potential reveal during The Game Awards on 8th December.

Monster Hunter Rise has been a significant hit for Capcom on Switch and PC, recently surpassing 11m sales. Its Sunbreak expansion has now sold over 4.4m copies.

Comments
