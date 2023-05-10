If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Capcom is doing incredibly well

Monster sales.

Resident Evil 4 remake
Capcom
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

Japanese game company Capcom has reported record sales.

It sold 41.7m games during the financial year ending 31st March 2023, the highest in the company's long history.

Revenue was up 14.4 percent year-on-year, with profit up 12.9 percent.

Capcom singled out the success of the Resident Evil 4 remake and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, as well as digital back catalogue sales. Last month, Capcom said Resident Evil 4 had shifted over 4m copies. Sunbreak has sold over 5m.

Here's Aoife's spoiler-free Resident Evil 4 remake review.

This is the sixth consecutive year of record-high profit at all levels, Capcom trumpeted, and its 10th consecutive year of operating income growth. It expects continued growth in the next financial year.

Looking ahead, Capcom is set to launch the promising Street Fighter 6 in June, and Exoprimal in July. It's also got a new Monster Hunter mobile game called Monster Hunter Now, co-developed with Pokemon Go creator Niantic, due out in September. Oh, and there's a new live-action Street Fighter film and TV series in production.

