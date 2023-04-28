If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The new Street Fighter movie gets the directors behind horror film Talk to Me

Boom.

Street Fighter movie (1994) M. Bison
Capcom
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

The directors of horror movie Talk to Me are reportedly set to helm the new Street Fighter film.

Australian twin filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou are in final negotiations to direct the live-action adaptation of the famous fighting game franchise, according to Hollywood Reporter.

We don't know anything about the movie yet, although Hollywood Reporter speculates that if the up-and-coming Philippous are being hired off the back of Talk to Me (trailer below), "tension and gore may be on the agenda." Perhaps we'll see Ryu split Sagat's chest open with a Dragon Punch?

Watch on YouTube

Legendary, which declined to comment, bought the movie and TV rights to Street Fighter earlier this month. It's working with Capcom on the film.

News of a new Street Fighter rekindles memories of the awful 1994 Street Fighter film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raul Julia and Kylie Minogue. Let's all take a minute to re-watch its best scene:

Thoughts inevitably turn to casting for this new Street Fighter film. Who should play Ryu and co? Let us know your ideas in the comments!

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch