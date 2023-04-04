If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Street Fighter film and TV rights bought by Legendary Entertainment

Who will make a Cammy-O?

Street Fighter 6 characters
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

The film and TV rights to the Street Fighter series have been bought by Legendary Entertainment.

The studio will work with Capcom on future projects, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

It's unclear if anything specific is in the works, but the purchase does suggest plans may be afoot.

Watch on YouTube
Street Fighter 6 Developer Match - Cammy vs. Manon

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time Street Fighter has been adapted for the big screen.

The 1994 film Street Fighter starred Jean-Claude Van Damme and Kylie Minogue among other names, although it bombed at the box office.

Then, in 2009, Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li was released with Kirstin Kreuk in the title role, though it also flopped.

Legendary will surely be hoping its Street Fighter venture will follow in the footsteps of the Sonic films, The Last of Us TV show, and (presumably) Nintendo's The Super Mario Bros. Movie in winning over a legion of new fans.

Until then, Street Fighter 6 is due for release on 2nd June across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, plus PC. Check out its full launch lineup.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch