Long read: Who is qualified to make a world?

In search of the magic of maps.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Capcom announces two showcases this month for its upcoming games

Dragon's Dogma! Street Fighter! Monster Hunter!

Promotional artwork for Monster Hunter Stories showing the player character riding atop a Rathalos.
Image credit: Capcom
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
4 comments

Capcom has announced two showcases over the next week detailing its upcoming games.

Capcom Highlights, as they're known, will begin on Thursday 7th March at 11pm UK time with a look at Dragon's Dogma 2 and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

Then, on Monday 11th March at 10pm UK time, we'll get a look at Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Now.

Dragon's Dogma 2 - Action Trailer | PS5 GamesWatch on YouTube

So what can we expect from all this?

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess was first announced at last year's Xbox Showcase and is a stunning action game steeped in Japanese folklore. It's being shown a day earlier at the Xbox Partner Preview, but maybe Capcom will share some extra information.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is set to release on 22nd March, so this will probably be our final look at the game ahead of launch.

Monster Hunter Stories was also shown at the recent Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase - it's a Switch remake of the original 3DS game.

Could we get another DLC fighter in Street Fighter 6? Another season in Exoprimal? More monsters to hunt in mobile game Monster Hunter Now?

We'll have all the details after each showcase. What are you excited to see?

More on this topic