Capcom announces two showcases this month for its upcoming games

Capcom has announced two showcases over the next week detailing its upcoming games.

Capcom Highlights, as they're known, will begin on Thursday 7th March at 11pm UK time with a look at Dragon's Dogma 2 and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

Then, on Monday 11th March at 10pm UK time, we'll get a look at Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Now.

Dragon's Dogma 2 - Action Trailer | PS5 Games

So what can we expect from all this?

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess was first announced at last year's Xbox Showcase and is a stunning action game steeped in Japanese folklore. It's being shown a day earlier at the Xbox Partner Preview, but maybe Capcom will share some extra information.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is set to release on 22nd March, so this will probably be our final look at the game ahead of launch.

Monster Hunter Stories was also shown at the recent Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase - it's a Switch remake of the original 3DS game.

Tune in for Capcom Highlights: a 2-day event with the latest on our newest titles, hosted by @Fightincowboy!



Day 1 - Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Dragon's Dogma 2

Day 2 - Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, #MHStories & #MHNow



👉 https://t.co/p8vzuxwlnl pic.twitter.com/QhbeYbLOP9 — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) March 5, 2024

Could we get another DLC fighter in Street Fighter 6? Another season in Exoprimal? More monsters to hunt in mobile game Monster Hunter Now?

We'll have all the details after each showcase. What are you excited to see?