Everything announced in the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase

Nintendo's February Direct Partner Showcase has come and gone. This presentation was focused around third-party games so, as expected, there was no news on any homegrown Nintendo titles or the Switch 2's expected arrival in early 2025. However, the broadcast was still full of annoucements for games headed to Nintendo Switch from other publishers over the coming six months. Here's a roundup of everything which appeared during the 25-minute show.

Fresh from Microsoft's confirmation it was bringing more of its Xbox console exclusives to other platforms, the show began with a look at Obsidian's Grounded - where you have to explore a massive garden as a tiny human. Grounded will support online cross-platform multiplayer on Switch when it's released on 16th April.

After this, we entered the dying world of Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist. You take on the role of Lilac as she explores the landscape alongside a homunculus (Fullmetal Alchemist vibes anyone?). Ender Magnolia Bloom will be released on the Nintendo Switch later this year.

Next came a look at Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure. Here, you use a grid to both explore the world and solve puzzles. It's released on Nintendo Switch this summer.

We then entered the realms of fantasy with Unicorn Overlord from Sega. This strategy game will be released on March 8th 2024 and, if it caught your eye, a demo is now avaiable.

We then saw the return of Monster Hunter Stories, which was originally released on the Nintendo DS. This remake is fully voiced, has updated HD graphics and includes a new Museum feature. Monster Hunter Stories will be released in summer 2024.

It was then time for some Disney, as Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - a remake of the beloved Nintendo Wii original - was revealed. It will be arriving on Nintendo Switch in 2024.

Next, we were treated to a look at Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance. You'll be able to experience this new supernatural adventure on 21st June.

Star Wars took the stage next with the annoucement of Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection. Containing two of the Battlefront games, this collection allows you to play with up to 64 players online and includes modes like Hero Assault.

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection will be released on March 14th 2024.

We then took quite the genre turn with the trailer for South Park: Snow Day. This co-op game game will be released on March 26th 2024.

After this, it was anime time with the announcement of Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream. This game supports online play and has a new single-player story in the Sword Art Online universe. Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream will be released later this year.

Keeping to the anime theme, we then got a look at Gundam Breaker 4. You can get in that robot when Gundam Breaker 4 is released later this year.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble came next. In this latest installment in the Super Monkey Ball series, you'll be able to enjoy over 200 new stages, with four-player local co-op and play with up to 16 players online when Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is released on 25th June.

After this we were treated to a look at World of Goo 2. This sticky puzzler will offer four-player local co-op exclusively on console via Nintendo Switch when it's released on 23rd May.

This was followed by Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - a new installment in the Fantasy Life series. Here we got a look at the various jobs you can undertake in this timetravelling adventure. You'll be able to embark on this adventure on 10th October.

We then sunk to the bottom of the sea with Another Crab's Treasure. In this game, you take on the role of a crab trying to get its shell back. Another Crab's Treasure will be released on April 25th 2024.

A look at Penny's Big Breakaway, the new game from the team behind Sonic Mania, came next. You're in luck if caught your eye, because Penny's Big Breakaway is for sale now!

It was then time to take a look at the multiplayer mode for Suika Game. If you fancy dropping some fruits with a friend, you enjoy this new mode today. (Online multiplayer is arriving at a later date.) A DLC bundle is also available from today onwards.

After this it was time to drill with Pepper Grinder, which will be released on 28th March. A demo is available now if you'd like to take a look!

We were then off to the races with Pocket Card Jockey Ride On! If you're interested in racing and breeding horses, then you can get start straight away as this game is avaiable today. There's even a demo if you'd like to give it a try.

We were then treated to a quick fire round of upcoming releases, so let's go through them in order of release date.

Another former Xbox console exclusive, Pentiment will be released tomorrow, 22nd February. If you fancy giving this game a go, check out Eurogamer's Pentiment review first.

Snufkin: Melody of Moonminvalley will be arriving on 7th March.

Snufkin: Melody of Moonminvalley will be arriving on 7th March.

This will be closely followed by Contra: Operation Galuga on 12th March, and has a demo waiting for you in the Nintendo eShop.

An even closer release date than the one above is March 15th 2024 when Kingdom Come Deliverance - Royal Edition will arrive on Switch. Again, there's a demo waiting now.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau will be launching on April 23rd 2024. We took a look at Tales of Kenzera: Zau as part of our recent Wishlisted series.

Finally, Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - Sweep the Board! will be arriving on April 26th 2024.

The second to last annoucement was for five classic Rare titles heading to Nintendo Switch Online today. Remember - you'll need either a Nintendo Switch Online or Expansion Pack membership to enjoy these games. Everyone with a membership can play Snake Rattle N Roll, R.C. Pro-Am, Battletoads in Battlemaniacs and Killer Instinct. Blast, meanwhile, requires the Expansion Pack membership.

Finally, the Direct ended with the reveal of Endless Ocean: Luminous. This time you'll be able to explore the Veiled Sea alongside up to 30 other players and spot over 500 different species of marine life, including ones originating from mythology.

Endless Ocean: Luminous will be released on 2nd May.

We hope you enjoyed February's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase! Did anything take your fancy?