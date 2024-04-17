Grounded's Fully Yoked update causes multiplayer crashes, login errors

Grounded's Fully Yoked update arrived yesterday, marking its debut on PlayStation and Switch. However, it also brought its fair share of issues with it.

This update added a swathe of new features to Obsidian Entertainment's microscopic garden adventure game, including royal Ant Queens, the ability to infuse creatures with "the power of Raw Science" and something known as the Termite King Pipe Organ.

However, it also added a few unexpected and less welcome features, such as connectivity issues with multiplayer games on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch (these issues were also present on PC and PS4, but the developer has managed to deal with them already).

Obsidian has been keeping track of the current issues on Grounded's issue tracker, which players can use to check out the status of things such as login errors.

Currently, the major issues currently under investigation are:

Players are getting an Account Provision Error when logging in.

Game crashes after a short time while playing on big saves.

Some players are unable to join a MP game.

Game does not let the player log into the Xbox Live account after running the game as administrator.

The game is crashing when trying to load MP games for some players.

More general issues, meanwhile, include dew drops not acting as they are meant to and reports of low mouse sensitivity.

Image credit: Obsidian/Eurogamer

These niggles aside though, Grounded is well worth taking a look at when everything has been sorted out.

"A delightful mix of harsh survival and warm-hearted design," is what Vikki called it in Eurogamer's original Grounded review from 2022.