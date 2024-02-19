Nintendo shares drop following Switch 2 delay reports

Nintendo shares have dropped slightly from a record high last week, following reports the company has internally delayed its expected Switch 2 release window into 2025.

Eurogamer reported last Friday that Nintendo was now looking to launch Switch 2 in early 2025, a change from previous, unannounced plans that had the new console pegged for later this year. Sources with knowledge of the delay told us it was designed to ensure the strongest possible line-up of launch games.

Bloomberg later corroborated the news via its own sources, and today noted Nintendo shares had now fallen 5.8 percent on the back of Switch 2's delay being made public. Nintendo is yet to comment on the reports.

Nintendo's share price still remains near last week's record high of 8874 yen per share (£46.88), however, following steady rises in share price since October last year as anticipation of a Switch 2 announcement grew.

Expectation last week hit fever pitch amid rumours of an imminent Switch 2 unveiling in the coming month. However, this was around the same time Switch 2's internal delay was then communicated to publishing partners, reports suggest.

Nintendo's share price tracked. | Image credit: Google

Speaking to Bloomberg, one analyst suggested Nintendo's financials for the coming year could now "start to look rather ugly if key software is delayed at the same time". However, another analyst wrote that Nintendo's share price dip was actually an "opportunity" for anyone looking to invest in Nintendo before Switch 2's inevitable announcement did take place.

A video games industry report published last month found that hundreds of developers were now working on projects set to launch on Switch 2.