Poppy Playtime book out now, promises exclusive secrets

A Poppy Playtime book, based on the cult-favourite horror game, is now available.

The in-world Poppy Playtime Orientation Notebook, published by Scholastic, has been authored by "a brilliant biologist-turned-employee of Playtime Co." and promises exclusive secrets and backstory on the origins of popular character Huggy Wuggy, the Smiling Critters, and more.

"This partnership with Scholastic marks a significant milestone for Mob Entertainment, solidifying our commitment to transmedia storytelling," said co-founders Zach Belanger, CEO and Seth Belanger, CCO of Mob Entertainment. "Each chapter of our video game series exposes more about Playtime Co. and we are excited that this book gives our fans a new way to go deeper into the story."

Poppy Playtime Orientation Notebook | Unravel More Playtime Co. Lore Poppy Playtime Orientation Notebook | Unravel More Playtime Co. LoreWatch on YouTube

The book is available now from the Scholastic website and book retailers. You can check out its illustrations and hand-written notes in the video above.

What's more, this is the first of many books to be released based on Poppy Playtime, including young adult novels and graphic novels.

"Embarking on this exciting new publishing journey with Mob Entertainment will allow us to create expanded stories to create new worlds that will captivate the imagination of fans and new readers alike," said Debra Dorfman, VP & publisher global licensing brands and media at Scholastic. "The release of the 'Poppy Playtime Orientation Notebook' is just the beginning of what promises to be a thrilling (and haunting!) lineup of books."

Poppy Playtime, an indie horror game based in a children's toy factory, has proven exceptionally popular.

Its third chapter was released in January on Steam, while the first chapter was released on PlayStation and Switch just beforehand.