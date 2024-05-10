Poppy Playtime, the cult horror game, is getting a film adaptation

Just days after a Poppy Playtime book was released, a film adaptation of the cult horror series has been announced.

The game's developer, Mob Entertainment, is working with Legendary Entertainment (which counts Dune: Part Two, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire among recent hits) as well as Angry Films (the Transformers series among others).

The film is presumably a ways off yet, but is yet another move outside games for the Poppy Playtime franchise.

"When we first started this journey, we followed our passion and created a series of games and brands with the purpose of inspiring and entertaining. We've always dreamed big and are thrilled to have created something that has captured the hearts of tens of millions around the world," said Mob Entertainment co-founders Zach Belanger, CEO and Seth Belanger, CCO.

"This movie deal is a great logical next step in the growth of our transmedia entertainment company."

The Poppy Playtime Orientation Notebook was released earlier this week, which promises exclusive secrets and backstory to popular characters like Huggy Wuggy, Mommy Long Legs, and more.

Characters like these certainly make sense for a horror film. And considering Poppy Playtime boasts over 40 million players across PC, mobile, PlayStation, Switch, and Roblox, there's clearly an avid audience.

That's not to mention the success of other film and TV adaptations of video games. Last month, Amazon's Fallout TV show was watched by 65 million people in its first two weeks and has already been renewed for a second season.