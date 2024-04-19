Amazon's Fallout show officially renewed for second season

In a surprise to no one, Amazon's Fallout TV series has been officially renewed for a second season.

The news was shared earlier today, with Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy - who executive produce the show via Kilter Films - saying they "can't wait to blow up the world all over again".

"Holy shit," added showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner. "Thank you to [Nolan], Kilter, Bethesda and Amazon for having the courage to make a show that gravely tackles all of society's most serious problems these days - cannibalism, incest, jello cake."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Video game TV and movie adaptations that need to happen next?Watch on YouTube

Amazon itself was also understandably thrilled by the announcement. In a statement, head of Amazon MGM Studios Jennifer Salke admitted "the bar was high for lovers of this iconic video game", however the show thus far seems to have "exceeded their expectations, while bringing in millions of new fans to the franchise".

Salke thanked all those involved, stating the lead cast had "knocked it out of the park" with their performances.

We were one of the many places to praise Amazon's adaptation, with Graeme Virtue calling the show "a lovely, if blood-spattered, surprise" in Eurogamer's Fallout TV series review.

We are truly grateful and humbled by the overwhelming love for @falloutonprime.



Working with @kilter_films and @PrimeVideo has been an honor and we're beyond thrilled by how they brought this amazing world to life. pic.twitter.com/BIDG25FxKC — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) April 18, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Amazon's adaptation has not only been a big hit for the streaming service, however. Bethesda has also seen increased interest in the Fallout games since the show's debut. In fact, even though it initially released all the way back in 2015, Fallout 4 has managed to top the charts in Europe, with a 7500 percent week-on-week increase in sales.

But, despite this success, Todd Howard has tempered expectations for any similar adaptations for the likes of Elder Scrolls. Earlier this month, the Bethesda head said he'd "probably say no" if asked.