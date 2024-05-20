Baldur's Gate 3 developer opens Poland studio as work on new projects "ramps up"

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian is to open a seventh studio in Warsaw, Poland.

This new location will allow the studio to "boost its existing 24-hour development cycle", with Larian CEO Swen Vincke stating the plan is to build a team to work on its two "very ambitious" new RPGs.

"Visiting [Polish games industry conference] GIC last year confirmed what I'd been thinking for a while - there's a lot of talent here and a lot of devs who think like us," Vincke said today. "On top of that, many of them want to work on RPGs so it's a match made in heaven."

Head of studio Ula Jach added: "The decision to open a permanent studio in Warsaw shows how serious we are about encouraging creativity, collaboration, and innovation in the heart of Poland's lively gaming scene... We're thrilled for the opportunity to collaborate with the abundant talent and expertise of the region, especially considering Poland's strong reputation as a hub for RPG and gaming enthusiasts."

Larian Studios Warsaw will be joining studios in Quebec, Dublin, Guildford, Barcelona, Ghent, and Kuala Lumpur.

Image credit: Larian

Earlier this year, Larian confirmed its next game will not be Baldur's Gate 4, DLC, or anything to do with Dungeons and Dragons. Rather, it will be those two aforementioned RPG's, which for now remain rather mysterious.

Back in April, the studio said it was still "early days" for these projects, with Vincke stating what's coming will be the team's "best work ever". An exciting claim given the monumental success of Baldur's Gate 3.

As for a potential Baldur's Gate 4, Dungeons & Dragons owner Wizards of the Coast recently confirmed it's "now talking to lots of partners" about a new game in the series.