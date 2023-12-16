Poppy Playtime is coming to PS4, PS5, and Switch – here's when you can play it

Poppy Playtime – the horror mascot game that's been scaring the bejesus out of us for the last couple of years now – is finally making the jump to consoles.

Chapter 1: A Tight Squeeze – which was first released on PC back in 2021 – is set to debut on PS4 and PS5 on 20th December, and on Switch on 25th December. Presumably, because there's no better time to release a terrifying horror game on a family-favourite console than Christmas Day.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 Explained: Ending, Hidden Details, and Secrets - ADVANCED IN DEPTH ANALYSIS.

You can wishlist the PlayStation-flavoured version now, or pre-order on Switch from 18th December.

"Chapter 1 brings players into the abandoned Playtime Co. Factory as a former employee returning to find out what happened to the employees who vanished," explains the team.

"With GrabPack in hand, explore the factory to solve puzzles, follow the clues to help you get closer to the truth and fight for your life as the toys terrorise you."

Poppy Playtime will receive its third chapter later this month, too.

Titled Deep Sleep, it's set to be the scariest and longest chapter of the game so far, taking players further into the abandoned toy factory of Playtime Co.

Developer Mob Entertainment promises new characters, more minigames, and improved graphics in this instalment.