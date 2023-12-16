If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Poppy Playtime is coming to PS4, PS5, and Switch – here's when you can play it

Little Pop of Horrors.

Blue Huggy Wuggy fluffy toy smiling and held by pink hand
Image credit: Mob Entertainment
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Poppy Playtime – the horror mascot game that's been scaring the bejesus out of us for the last couple of years now – is finally making the jump to consoles.

Chapter 1: A Tight Squeeze – which was first released on PC back in 2021 – is set to debut on PS4 and PS5 on 20th December, and on Switch on 25th December. Presumably, because there's no better time to release a terrifying horror game on a family-favourite console than Christmas Day.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 Explained: Ending, Hidden Details, and Secrets - ADVANCED IN DEPTH ANALYSIS.

You can wishlist the PlayStation-flavoured version now, or pre-order on Switch from 18th December.

"Chapter 1 brings players into the abandoned Playtime Co. Factory as a former employee returning to find out what happened to the employees who vanished," explains the team.

"With GrabPack in hand, explore the factory to solve puzzles, follow the clues to help you get closer to the truth and fight for your life as the toys terrorise you."

Poppy Playtime will receive its third chapter later this month, too.

Titled Deep Sleep, it's set to be the scariest and longest chapter of the game so far, taking players further into the abandoned toy factory of Playtime Co.

Developer Mob Entertainment promises new characters, more minigames, and improved graphics in this instalment.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Poppy Playtime

PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Horror Indie Mobility Entertainment Nintendo Switch PC Port PS4 PS5 Puzzle
About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments