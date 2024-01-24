Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 out next week

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 is set to launch next week and will introduce new antagonist CatNap.

Titled Deep Sleep, the third chapter of the horror series will arrive on Steam on 31st January. There's no word yet of other platforms.

CatNap, as the name suggests, is a giant fluffy cat who puts players to sleep - but with this being Poppy Playtime, it's far from cuddly. Check out the new trailer below for the full reveal.

Chapter 3, originally planned for December, will see players explore the decrepit orphanage Playcare for the first time in the series and is set to be larger and (of course) scarier than previous games.

"Chapter 3 is filled with so many sinister twists and turns, we can't wait for players to experience it," said Zach Belanger, co-founder and CEO of developer Mob Entertainment.

"Many questions were left unanswered in Chapter 2 and with Chapter 3 being our largest instalment yet, fans can finally get answers to some of their long awaited questions. But new questions will also be raised which players may need to wait a little bit longer to have answered!"

Along with CatNap, players will face The Smiling Critters and use new hand abilities as they discover more about the abandoned toy factory.

If you're yet to play Poppy Playtime, the horror series has become hugely popular for its twisted childlike vision and terrifying Huggy Wuggy antagonist.

The previous two games were released on Switch and PlayStation in December last year.