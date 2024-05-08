Hi-Fi Rush available in Humble Choice subscription this May

Hi-Fi Rush is one of eight games available as part of the Humble Choice subscription this May.

The rhythm-action game was developed by Tango Gameworks, which was sadly closed by Microsoft yesterday.

The full list of Humble Choice games for May is as follows:

Hi-Fi Rush

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Steelrising

Loddlenaut

King of the Castle

Bravery and Greed

Amanda the Adventurer

Mediterranea Inferno

Hi-Fi RUSH | Official Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer

Hi-Fi Rush remains available on Game Pass, but additionally is out on Steam, or PlayStation 5 and the Microsoft Store where it's on offer for under £20.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon released in 2020 and was the first in the series to feature turn-based combat. It's since been followed up this year with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Also worth a look are the French Revolution-inspired Soulslike Steelrising, and "emotionally raw" visual novel Mediterranea Inferno, which received a five star review from Eurogamer.

Humble Choice is a monthly subscription that adds new PC games each month, priced at $11.99 a month. The monthly games are available to own forever.

Five percent of membership cost supports charity, with this month's charity being Kiss the Ground - an organisation promoting regenerative agriculture.

Yesterday, news broke that Microsoft is closing a number of studios at Bethesda, including Hi-Fi Rush studio Tango Gameworks less than a month after it won at the BAFTA awards.

We described Hi-Fi Rush as "an unrepentant riot of rhythm-action" in our Eurogamer review.