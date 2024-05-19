The Legend of Zelda movie is being made in "close collaboration" with the "true genius" of Miyamoto

The live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda is being developed in "as closest possible collaboration" with the "true genius" of Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto.

In an interview with Deadline, as spotted by The Gamer, Sony Motion Pictures Group chair Tom Rothman stressed the importance of "big IP movies" for the company, asserting that "The Legend of Zelda is going to be huge for us".

"He’s a true genius in that world, and it’s really his strong vision that is motivating it," Rothman said of Miyamoto. "He created it and understands it thoroughly. You only [have] to look at the results of Super Mario Brothers to see.

"Big IP movies are going to stay big. The Legend of Zelda is going to be huge for us. Massive."

Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie at the end of last year. Details are sparse at present, but Miyamoto, announcing the news on Nintendo Japan's Twitter/X account, said the project has already been in development for "many years now".

As per an accompanying press release, Miyamoto will produce the movie - which is being co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment (Sony will also handle worldwide theatrical distribution) - with Avi Arad, responsible for "many hit films", also producing.

As Tom explained for us at the time, Arad's films are primarily (but not exclusively) within the superhero genre, ranging from the acclaimed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and its celebrated 2018 predecessor, to 2022's Tom-Holland-starring Uncharted adaptation, as well as the likes of Venom, Morbius, the live-action Ghost in the Shell, and next year's Borderlands movie.

Wes Ball, the director of Nintendo's upcoming The Legend of Zelda movie, has discussed some of his ambitions for the project, saying he "would love to see a live-action Miyazaki" - a reference to legendary Studio Ghibli director Hayao Miyazaki, whose animated work includes Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and Laputa: Castle in the Sky.

Did you know that an animated movie almost brought Hyrule to life back in 2007? Ten years ago now, Forbes shared a concept trailer for a CG Legend of Zelda movie. Created by Netflix's The Sea Beast's Adam Holmes, it shows Link sweeping in to save Princess Zelda from a gaggle of evil Bokoblins.