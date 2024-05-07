Nintendo forecasts Switch will overtake Nintendo DS this year, becoming company's best-selling platform

Nintendo expects Switch to sell another 13.5m units during the coming financial year - enough that it will overtake Nintendo DS to become the company's best-selling platform. In total, Switch is now on 141.32m units sold.

In financial results published today - alongside which Nintendo mentioned Switch 2 for the first time - Nintendo forecast enough Switch 1 sales to take the aging console to 154.82m sold.

As a reminder, Nintendo DS finished its sales run on 154.02m. PlayStation 2, the best-selling video game platform of all time, sold 160m.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Where do superhero games go next, after their live-service stumbles?Watch on YouTube

How likely is Nintendo Switch to meet its 2024 sales target? The console sales are slowing, with 17.97m sold over the past 12 months - down 12.6 percent on the year before.

Nintendo's forecast of 13.5m units for the coming year will not be straightforward, then, especially as it does not have the same software line-up this year as it did last, when it launched Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (now on 20.61m copies sold) and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (now on 13.44m copies sold).

That said, even smaller games have found success, likely thanks to Switch's now-enormous userbase. Both Mario vs. Donkey Kong and Princess Peach: Showtime, released this year, have now sold 1m copies each.

Nintendo's Switch line-up for the remainder of this year currently looks slim, with Paper Mario: Thousand Year Door and a remake of Luigi's Mansion 2 the highlights. We'll likely hear more at the just-announced Nintendo Direct next month in June.